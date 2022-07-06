Moonhaven actress Emma McDonald - "She goes on such a journey even in the first episode" (Exclusive)

Moonhaven is a science-fiction show set on the Moon that looks like nothing you've probably ever seen. No, the Moon is a lush, verdant utopian society, far from the chaos and carnage of Earth.

Bella Sway, a pilot from Earth, comes to the Moon in the aftermath of a heinous crime. As Moonhaven rolls on, we learn the secrets of this supposedly perfect community and discover that there is more than meets the eye. Actress Emma McDonald is in the thick of things as Sway, discovering the strange ways of the Moon dwellers at the same time as the viewer.

McDonald took the time to speak to SK Pop about the show. Explaining how her first impression of the script was beautiful, funny, and surprising, she said:

"She goes on such a journey even in the first episode. And knowing that there were another five to come was just a gift. I got access to them as we went along. So, I didn't know obviously what was going to happen once we started shooting. So it was brilliant to get 3 and 4, and then 5 and 6 because it just continued twisting and turning as it goes on."

Writer Peter Ocko, who conceptualized the vast lunar landscape of Moonhaven, got a tip of the hat from McDonald. Not mincing her words, she dubbed him a genius, saying:

"He's created not only a new world and a glimpse into the future but also a new culture, a new language. Not just a written or spoken language, but a love language, a physical language. The man keeps on giving and it was just a joy to play his Bella."

The show is a mishmash of genres. While the broad generalization may be science fiction, at the heart of everything is a murder mystery. There are certainly elements of drama, fantasy, and comedy to be found throughout the course of Moonhaven as well. McDonald added the following:

"I think it's a very human drama. I think Peter puts the people at the center of the story. I think with so many sci-fi shows, they're about world building. But for him, he really focuses on the people. He spends a lot of time with them and that's quite rare."

The first two episodes of Moonhaven will debut Thursday, July 7 exclusively on AMC+ with additional episodes dropping on Thursdays, every following week.

Moonhaven star herself a massive science fiction nerd!

In addition to inhabiting the stunning world we discussed, McDonald is a massive Star Wars fan. She thinks her character — a smuggler — and Han Solo would have gotten on famously. But there's yet another character she believes would have been Bella's cohort - Rey. McDonald explained:

"I wanted to pick a woman. They're both obviously pilots. They're both loners in many ways but fiercely loyal. They both have been neglected or left by their family in some way. And I think they would really get on. I would love to see a crossover between the two. I think it would be epic."

Whether or not Moonhaven becomes as big a part of pop culture as Star Wars remains to be seen. All eyes are on the pilot, both the episode and the character of Bella Sway.

