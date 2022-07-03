What time will Moonhaven Season 1 Episode 1 air on AMC? Details explored

Peter Ocko's AMC+ thriller series Moonhaven, set in the eponymous lunar colony 100 years into the future, will have a two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 7, 2022. While the timing of the release has not yet been announced, viewers can expect it to debut on AMC+ at 9 PM ET as that's usually when the platform drops new releases.

The sci-fi fantasy series follows utopian life in a colony on the moon after Earth becomes inhospitable. The residents desperately try to find a way to save the rest of the civilization, but ominous events lie afoot even in utopia. Starring Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in lead roles, the series also features Joe Manganiello, Amara Karan, and others.

Everything you need to know about the AMC+ original series Moonhaven ahead of its premiere

Peter Ocko is the creator and executive producer of the series alongside Deb Spera. Ocko's other credits include Lodge 49, Black Sails, and Elementary. The series was directed by Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Laura Belsey, and David Caffery, and it was produced by AMC Studios.

Synopsis, first image, and trailer

The official synopsis of Moonhaven, as provided by AMC+, talks about Earth pilot Bella Sway, a skeptic in Paradise, who gets ensnared in a controversy to gain control of Moonhaven, a utopian colony. Set 100 years into the future, the plot revolves around Sway's efforts to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last chance to survive. She teams up with a local detective in the moon colony to pursue her goals.

The first image of the series presents the vibrant, beguiling 'gateway to paradise.' The withering vines and stakes as well as the woman with white hair who is dressed in a purple robe give a fantastical feel to the sci-fi thriller. Images released later also show a lineup of people living in the utopian colony. We also get a look at the mohawk-sporting Joe Manganiello inside a futuristic ship.

The trailer for Moonhaven Season 1 dropped on June 9, 2022. It shows Bella Sway (McDonald), the show's lead, flying her ship to the eponymous colony as Earth is in peril and has become uninhabitable for its residents. A lunar cargo pilot and smuggler, Sway finds herself mired in conspiracy upon reaching her destination.

Moonhaven is a utopian community set on the 500-square-mile Garden of Eden built on the moon, and its residents are tasked with finding solutions to the problems plaguing Earth to save the remaining civilization. Bella is a skeptic in paradise and finds herself struggling to gain control over the artificial intelligence responsible for the miracles in utopia.

She teams up with a local detective and the two race against time to stop the forces that intend to destroy Earth's last hope. The tagline for the series, "To save humanity... escape human nature," aptly explains the thrilling adventure that's about to hit AMC+.

Moonhaven premieres on AMC+ on July 7, 2022. The sci-fi thriller series is set to air exclusively on the AMC network's video-on-demand streaming service AMC+. The series will have a two-episode premiere on July 7, 2022, with new episodes dropping every Thursday after that.

While there is no confirmed timing for the release, the platform usually drops new releases at 9 PM ET. Subscirbers of AMC+ can watch the show as soon as the first two episodes drop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far