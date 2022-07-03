Moonhaven Season 1 cast list: Joe Manganiello,  Emma McDonald, Amara Karan and others star in AMC series 

AMC+ original series Moonhaven is a sci-fi thriller set to debut on the network's streaming platform on July 7, 2022. Set 100 years into the future, the show revolves around a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler Bella Sway. With Earth becoming increasingly uninhabitable, residents of a utopian colony on the moon are trying to find the key to save civilization.

The trailer for the series shows Sway, a skeptic in Paradise, getting mired in conspiracy as ominous events start taking place in utopia. The episodes will follow her teaming up with a local detective to stop the forces from destroying Earth's last hope. Take a look at the cast of the thrilling adventure about to hit AMC+ ahead of its release.

Moonhaven cast led by a relative newcomer in Emma McDonald

While Joe Manganiello is a well-known actor, he isn't the lead in the upcoming AMC+ original series. The show will be headlined by Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan.

It will also feature other actors such as Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell. Continue reading to learn more about the stars of the show.

1) Emma McDonald as Bella Sway

Headlining the AMC+ utopian drama is Emma McDonald as Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler. Upon reaching Moonhaven, she gets ensnared in a conspiracy that could potentially destroy Earth's last hope of survival.

McDonald's career began with stage acting in the United Kingdom. She kickstarted her professional career with Pride and Prejudice at the Sheffield Crucible theater. As a member of Watermill Ensemble, she has also played a number of Shakespearean roles for the company, including Lady Macbeth and Titania in various productions across the UK.

However, she is a relative newcomer to the big screen as her most significant roles so far have been in Tamara Harvey's The Picture of Dorian Gray and in Season 2 of Queens of Mystery. She is repped by United Agents and NeonKite.

2) Dominic Monaghan

Dominic Monaghan is a British actor best known for playing Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He will also be starring in the AMC+ original Moonhaven alongside McDonald and Manganiello. Coupled with that, he is known for his role as Charlie Pace on the TV show Lost.

Monaghan's notable film roles include playing the young mutant Chris Bradley in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and Beaumont Kin in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He was also the co-creator of Lost (2004-2010) and has hosted the nature program Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan (2012-2016).

3) Joe Manganiello

American actor Joe Manganiello will also be appearing in the utopian drama. First-look images show Manganiello's character within a futuristic spaceship, sporting a fierce look and a mohawk. The actor rose to fame through his role as the werewolf Alcide Herveaux in the HBO series True Blood.

Manganiello's film career began with his role as Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. He has also appeared in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, What to Expect When You're Expecting, and Sabotage.

4) Amara Karan

Amara Karunakaran, professionally known as Amara Karan, is an English actress who will be appearing in Moonhaven. She made her film debut with Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited and has also appeared in Doctor Who. In 2012, she co-starred in A Fantastic Fear of Everything and The Night Of in 2016.

5) Kadeem Hardison

Also appearing in the AMC+ original series alongside the rest of the cast is American actor Kadeem Hardison. He is best known for his role as Dwayne Wayne on A Different World. He also appeared on Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover, Showtime's Black Monday, and Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Moonhaven is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ on July 7, 2022.

