What happened to Kaylee Jones? Search for missing Georgia teen continues as parents fear she was ‘lured away’

Kaylee Jones, a 16-year-old Georgia teen, has been missing since June 14. She was last seen by her parents at their home on Whooping Creek Church road in Carrollton.

According to People, authorities reported in a press release that Kaylee Jones may have been "lured away" by someone she met online. Her parents, Daniel and Brenda Jones, also fear that she may have fallen prey to people involved in grooming children.

Daniel and Brenda Jones also noted that their daughter has special needs, having been diagnosed with autism and several other conditions that require her to take medication. Her parents noted that this made her particularly vulnerable to predators.

Daniel Jones said:

"She's susceptible, kind of naive to this stuff."

According to Crime Online, authorities described Kaylee Jones as being about 5'8 inches and weighing 135 pounds. They stated that she did not have her phone with her.

Investigation into the whereabouts of Kaylee Jones

In an online press release, the Carrollton County Sheriff noted that the investigation is ongoing. Her digital history has emerged as a key part of the investigation as they suspect that Kayle Jones may have been manipulated by an online predator.

The statement said:

"Investigators have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee's electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices."

The post also went on to describe what Jones may be wearing or carrying.

It said:

"Mom also thinks she may have a book bag with her, dark blue with a horse on the front. It possibly has the word 'Mazi' or 'Kaylee' on it and she may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse."

Authorities also noted that Kaylee Jones requires medical care, making it all the more important that they find her.

phillyfunk @phillyfunk @andreajordan66 hey sis, any word on that child, Kaylee Jones, who may been abducted down in Georgia? Thoughts and prayers go out to that child and her family/loved ones. @andreajordan66 hey sis, any word on that child, Kaylee Jones, who may been abducted down in Georgia? Thoughts and prayers go out to that child and her family/loved ones. 💜

The post said:

"She requires medical care and could possibly be with someone she has met through certain apps online. She has no phone or vehicle with her."

In a statement to the press, her parents pleaded for her return.

Daniel Jones said:

"Bring her home, she's got a lot of life ahead of her still. Just let her go. Bring her home, so we can get her the help she needs, and she can hopefully live out the rest of her life."

Brenda Jones said:

"It's horrible. We're worried. Scared about where she might be. She's very loving, very kind, and overly sensitive."

As of now, authorities have not yet disclosed if they have any leads or suspects in the case. They are particularly concerned about how her medical needs are being met.

