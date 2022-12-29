Who is Theophilus London? All about the Rapper reported missing by his family

Rapper Theophilus London has been missing for a long time. His family disclosed the news on December 28 and while speaking to Variety, they said that they have been trying to find any details about his whereabouts. Stating that he last contacted someone in July this year, they said:

“On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

Family members mentioned in the statement that they miss him and have requested him to give them a hint of his current location so they can rest assured that he is safe.

The statement concluded by giving all the details about London, according to which he is 35 years old with dark brown eyes. Family members have requested anyone with information about London to contact Mikhail Noel on his Instagram handle @iamdjkellz or reach out to LAPD.

Theophilus London is well-known for his singles, albums, and EPs

Theophilus London released his first album in 2011 (Image via Foc Kan/Getty Images)

Theophilus London stepped into the music industry in 2011. His first release was an EP titled Lovers Holiday and his first album, Timez Are Weird These Days, was released in July 2011. The album featured 11 singles and reached the 30th position on the US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

This was followed by his second album, Vibes, in November 2014. The album, which included 12 singles, received a positive response. London’s next album, Bebey, was released in January 2020.

He released three mixtapes between 2009 to 2012 – This Charming Mixtape, I Want You, and Rose Island Vol. 1. All the mixtapes are currently available for digital download.

His first EP, Lovers Holiday, was released in February 2011 followed by his second EP, Lover Holiday II, in February 2014. His third EP, Lovers Holiday III, was released in March 2019.

London is also popular for his singles like Humdrum Town, Flying Overseas, I Stand Alone, Big Spender, Bebey, Whiplash, Pretty and more. He has been featured in singles by other artists and record producers like Machinedrum, Big Boi, The Bloody Beetroots, Kanye West, and Louis the Child.

He has also made guest appearances on albums like Rest of Em, Connected, Groove Me, Best of the Best, Nebe Miri, Dance on the Moon, JFK, and more.

Rappers who are missing or reported dead in 2022

2022 has not been the best year for the hip-hop industry as it witnessed the loss of several talented artists. The list is long and it features names like Takeoff, Coolio, Desto, PnB Rock, Pat Stay, Trouble, and more.

A rapper named Nesly Monterroso was discovered dead earlier this month. She was reported missing after she left her office in Guatemala City and her body was found inside a barrel. She died from a strong blow to the head, and authorities are still investigating the case.

Poll : 0 votes