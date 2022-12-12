Who was Nesly Monterroso? Missing Guatemalan rapper found dead inside a barrel

On December 5, 2022, hip-hop artist Nesly Monterroso was discovered dead in a barrel after she was reported missing. She was last seen leaving her office in Guatemala three days ago and did not return.

According to the US Sun, Monterroso died from being hit in the head, and the barrel was found in the back of an abandoned vehicle. The barrel reportedly contained liquid. The locals contacted the authorities after finding the vehicle in an abandoned state, and the National Civil Police Officers immediately came to the spot.

A murder investigation has already begun, although the motive behind her killing is still a mystery. Guatemalan residents reacted to the incident online and said that they spotted signs of violence on Monterroso's body.

Guatemalan rapper Nesly Monterroso was also an office worker

27-year-old Nesly Monterroso was a hip-hop rapper from Guatemala. However, that is the only information available about her so far.

Despite being a hip-hop artist, her social media accounts have not been discovered yet, which could have offered a glimpse into her personal life.

Moreover, she also did not have a Wikipedia page, due to which detailed information about her educational background, parents, net worth, and career remain unknown. Apart from that, there has been no evidence of the songs she released on YouTube prior to her unexpected demise.

As mentioned earlier, Nesly Monterroso was working at an office from where she left off three days before she was reported missing, and her dead body was later found inside a barrel. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences also reported that she died from receiving a severe blow to her head.

Massachusetts native John Wayne Potter was also found dead a few days prior to Nesly Monterroso's death

A few days ago on December 3, Massachusetts native John Wayne Potter was found dead, and his identity was confirmed by his family. The situation was similar to how Nesly Monterroso's body was discovered.

According to authorities, Potter's body was recovered from a chest freezer in a basement on Coburn Street. Moreover, he was also confirmed to be missing since Thanksgiving. Potter's stepmother, Donna, said that when she heard the news of his disappearance, she had doubts.

John Potter was 37 years old at the time of death, and authorities reported that his roommates were the culprits behind his murder. The suspects were identified as Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, who reportedly kidnapped Potter and locked him inside their residence. The duo later stated that someone else choked Potter to death on November 23 by threatening him with a gun.

Potter's family also launched a fundraiser to cover his funeral expenses. He was described as an individual who loved those close to him.

In addition to that, 23 years ago, Potter's sister Tabitha was discovered dead, and reportedly there were signs of r*pe and strangulation. The culprit involved in her death committed suicide a few days later.

