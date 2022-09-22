Chaka Zulu shooting video surfaces online as surveillance footage captures moments leading up to murder

Following the arrest of Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu, TMZ acquired surveillance footage from outside the restaurant, where Zulu got into a scuffle. A group of men, including Artez Benton, came to Apt4B, parked their vehicle, and entered inside. However, they exit after a few minutes following a dispute.

According to the video, Zulu was in the parking lot with a friend and went inside the restaurant. He argued with Tre’mon Robinson, one of the men from the group. Another individual named Corey Crawford was spotted taking something out of the vehicle, and Chaka’s legal team is sure it was a gun.

Robinson hinted at his friends to come, and they chest bumped Zulu, after which things turned worse. Chaka grabbed Robinson, but Crawford and Benton started striking Chaka. Although Zulu’s female assistant rushed to help him, Robinson punched her in the face, and she fell. Crawford hid behind two vehicles, and shots can be heard at this point.

Chaka fired first and hit Benton, after which some smoke came out of Chaka’s gun. Some smoke can also be seen coming out of Crawford’s weapon, and he may have shot several times, hitting Chaka in the back. Benton crawled away and died from his injuries.

Chaka Zulu turns himself in

Chaka Zulu turned himself in and surrendered his weapon (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chaka Zulu has been accused of murder related to an incident that happened at a restaurant in June this year. However, Ludacris had nothing to do with the incident.

Public records acquired by People say that Zulu turned himself into Fulton County Jail on Tuesday. Apart from murder, the other accusations against Zulu include aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm or knife intending to commit a felony. He was released the same day on a $200,000 bond.

According to Zulu’s attorney, Gabe Banks, Zulu was forced to defend himself after being attacked by a gang of around four individuals, and Zulu was also unhappy that he was being charged. Banks said that Zulu was shot in the back during the incident and almost lost his life. Stating that Zulu was recovering from his injuries, Banks added,

“Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every night to defend himself.”

Gabe also stated that his client lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense. Banks continued and said that he is confident that Zulu’s name will be cleared of all charges in the judicial process.

In brief about Chaka Zulu

Chaka Zulu is well-known as Ludacris’ manager. He is the co-CEO of Ebony Son Entertainment and has been an intern for different record labels. He previously worked at radio station WFRG and is an on-air personality for Hot 97.5.

An official member of the XXL Awards Board, Zulu co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace with Ludacris and promoted Universal Music Group and Sony Music/Columbia Records. He is also active on Instagram, with around 81,500 followers.

