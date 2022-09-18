What did Chaka Zulu do? Ludacris’ manager charged over involvement in June shooting at Atlanta

Earlier this year, Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, was shot and wounded in a shooting incident in Atlanta. However, according to the latest reports, Zulu has been booked for murder and other charges for the same incident that left one dead while two were injured, including himself.

According to official sources, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, voluntarily turned himself into the Fulton County, Georgia jail on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.

However, Chaka Zulu, who co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records (DTP) with Ludacris in 1998, has denied all the charges. According to Zulu's lawyer, Gabe Banks, he acted in self-defence.

Ludacris' manager, Chaka Zulu, denies the charges leveled against him by Atlanta Police Department after getting booked for murder

According to reports, the shooting incident took place at night in an upscale locality in downtown Atlanta due to a "dispute in the parking lot." The 23-year-old Artez Benton was declared dead after the incident, while Zulu, alongside another person, was injured.

Later, Zulu himself was considered a suspect by the Atlanta Police Department. However, after Ludacris' manager turned himself in, his lawyer, Gabe Banks, released a detailed statement addressing the matter via Zulu's Instagram account. Banks refuted the murder charges leveled against his 52-year-old client and wrote:

"Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department's decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022."

Zulu's lawyer further added:

"A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveal that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture."

He went on to pen down:

"Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening."

Gabe Banks stressed that the incident happened at the place of business of his client and Ludacris' longtime manager, Chaka Zulu. He further claimed that Zulu also sustained injuries due to the shooting and nearly lost his life.

He said:

"Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he was licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants."

He mentioned:

"Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."

As of this post, no additional updates were reported on this matter, and readers will soon be able to learn more about the incident involving Ludacris' manager, Chaka Zulu.

