Who is Chaka Zulu? Ludacris’ manager and two others shot in Atlanta

Ludacris's longtime manager Chaka Zulu was shot and wounded in Atlanta. The incident took place on Sunday night in an upscale locality in downtown Atlanta. According to reports, the shooting took place in a parking lot near Peachtree Road in Buckhead, leaving one man dead and severely injuring Chaka Zulu and another.

Atlanta police ended up investigating the triple shooting in the early hours of Monday. The shooting happened around 11:35 pm at a location where several restaurants and shops share the same parking lot, and the area is situated near a busy street.

What happened to Chaka Zulu?

Luther Luke Campbell @unclelukereal1 Get well my brother Praying for my brother @Chaka Ludacris long Time manager.Get well my brother Praying for my brother @Chaka Ludacris long Time manager. 🙏🙏🙏 Get well my brother

As per the police, the shooting was due to a “dispute in the parking lot.” The man pronounced dead was identified as 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. As for Zulu's condition, the authorities released a statement saying Zulu is doing better and recovering. They said:

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Speaking about the incident, Atlanta Police Lt. Germaine Dearlove said that some people are claiming that the shooting happened right outside a restaurant that Zulu owns. Investigators are still on the lookout for more evidence and are attempting to identify the shooter through surveillance footage. As of now, no arrests have been made pertaining to the shooting.

Who is Chaka Zulu?

Chaka is a member of the hip-hop community and a longtime manager of popular rapper and actor Ludacris. He co-founded the label Disturbing Tha Peace Records. The label signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008, and the label’s roster has artists like Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T., and Childish Major.

Zulu has also served as the Head of Artist & Talent for Spotify. A well-known figure in the music and hip-hop industry, Zulu has received various accolades for his work done. One of his achievements includes being recognized as the 9th recipient of 'Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare' at the Atlanta Hawks game earlier this year.

In 2017, Chaka Zulu launched the Culture Republic partnership with Jason Geter and Bernard Parks Jr. Apart from this, he has also served as the VP of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Monster, the company behind Beats by Dre headphones.

Earlier this year, Ludacris shared a picture with his manager Chaka, with a caption highlighting their long association. Sharing the picture, the rapper wrote:

“Been Rocking 2 Decades With This Man Chaka Zulu. Never needed to Sign a Management Contract Cause What’s Understood Never Needed to Be Explained. Grew Rich Together Now Reaping The Benefits Together. Love is Love, Loyalty is Loyalty, Kings are Kings. We Have More Memories Than Any Human On Earth 🌍 can count!! HAPPY BDAY Week @uluz3 and Congrats on Being Honored Today By @atlhawks Many More accolades to come.”

The post was made during Zulu's birthday week, when he won the accolade at the Atlanta Hawks game.

