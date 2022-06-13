Love Match Atlanta: Shae makes up with Joseph and Paris, weeks after their confrontation 

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, Shae decided she needed to clear the air with Joseph, Paris and Mink - the three matchmakers she had a tiff with, back when the reality television series premiered.

While her tea party with Mink might not have gone as planned, at least she was able to hug and make up with Joseph Dixon and his girlfriend Paris.

Shae had a confrontation with Joseph and Paris during the season premiere when she was invited to one of their events. Following that, when Shae did try to clear the air with Joseph, things didn't go her way.

Back again this week, the Love Match Atlanta star decided to give it one last go and resolve her differences with the matchmakers.

Here's how Shae made up with Joseph and Paris on Love Match Atlanta

Shae met Joseph and Paris at an astrology singles mixer. While Joseph went in for a hug, Shae confessed that she missed checking in with him. She shared that the duo have been friends for years, and that he's like her brother.

Joseph also said that he and Shae have more history than any of the other matchmakers combined. When the Love Match Atlanta star revealed that he was loving life and happy right now, Shae replied by saying that if he's happy, then she's happy. Joseph also requested Shae to talk to Paris and clear the air between them.

He said:

"When you have friends, you want your friends to get along with your lover as well. You know what I'm saying. I value you as a friend."

During her confessional, Shae shared that when Joseph and Paris first got together, she thought Paris looked at him like a sugar daddy, because of which she didn't take their relationship seriously.

The main reason Joseph wanted Shae to clear the air with Paris was because the Love Match Atlanta star was ready to propose to his girlfriend. However, no one knew about it.

Speaking to Paris, Shae revealed:

"I look at Joseph like a brother. Like we're brother-sister friends. And I didn't give you a chance."

Paris, on the other hand, said that the first time she had met Shae, things were kind of standoff-ish. It wasn't like a warm embrace. Shae apologized to Paris for her behaviour, revealing that she was just being over protective of Joseph.

The two ladies then hugged each other in hopes of starting a fresh friendship with no arguments.

Next week when Love Match Atlanta returns, Shae throws a masquerade ball. While everyone arrives hoping for a good time, the teaser features Joseph and Paris getting into a heated argument.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

