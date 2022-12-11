How much is Terrence Howard worth? Fortune explored as Empire star announces plan to retire

Following his temporary retirement two years ago, actor Terrence Howard decided to go for full retirement. He confirmed the same while speaking to Entertainment Tonight and stated,

"I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself? And that's what I've gotten to."

Terrence has been planning to quit acting for a long time and has been thinking about it following his appearance in Empire. He said he could no longer pretend to be working, and actress Vivica A. Fox hinted that he might take retirement for a year or more to spend quality time with his family.

Terrence Howard has earned a lot from his successful career as an actor

Terrence Howard has gained recognition all these years for his flawless performances in films and television. He became a popular name in the entertainment industry in 2004 when he started playing significant roles in the projects he was cast in.

Terrence Howard accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an actor (Image via Clifton Prescod/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 53-year-old's net worth is around $5 million. He has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry since 1992. Detailed information on his assets is currently unavailable, but he lives a luxurious life.

Most of Howard's earnings have come from his appearance as Lucious Lyon in the Fox musical drama series Empire. He plays the lead role in the show and is the CEO of the record company Empire Entertainment. Lucious is diagnosed with ALS, and while he decides to choose a successor, his sons started fighting amongst themselves for succession.

Empire aired for six seasons with 102 episodes from January 7, 2015, to April 21, 2020. All seasons have received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The sixth season was confirmed as the last season.

Terrence Howard has appeared in several films, and the box office collections have equally contributed to his overall net worth. He portrayed Colonel James Rhodes in the first film of the MCU, Iron Man. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, grossed around $585 million at the box office. He did not reprise his role in the MCU for unknown reasons, and Don Cheadle was cast in his place.

Howard pursued a brief career in music and released an album, Shine Through It, in September 2008. The album reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Terrence Howard has appeared in other films like Sunset Park, The Players Club, Big Momma's House, Love Chronicles, The Princess and the Frog, Triumph, The Walk, and more. Howard is also known for his appearances in TV shows like Living Single, Picket Fences, NYPD Blue, Street Time, Law & Order: LA, Wayward Pines, and others.

