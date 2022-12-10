Kirk Cameron net worth: Fortune explored as actor's new book is turned down by public libraries

Kirk Cameron, an American actor whose net worth is estimated to be $10 million, is ready to release his new book, As You Grow. However, bookstores across the country have expressed their reluctance about procuring the book for sale, since they believe that the message does not align with their progressive values.

Cameron has also been restricted from organizing story hours based on the book at several libraries.

Fox News reported that a representative for a children’s library at San Lorenzo recently had a conversation with Cameron over the phone and directly admitted that they didn't want to have the book at their place.

Kirk Cameron slammed the system of US schools a few months ago, saying that they have been dominated by radical progressives who want to offer knowledge on Critical Race Theory and gender ideology to kids.

Kirk Cameron's career and wealth explored as his new book faces rejection from public libraries and bookstores

Kirk Cameron has gained recognition all these years for his performances in films and television. He has also been a part of several projects like Growing Pains, Like Father Like Son, Saving Christmas, and more.

Kirk Cameron accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via AAron Ontiveroz/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. His successful career as an actor has been his major source of income.

Cameron started his career in the entertainment industry at a very young age and gained recognition for his performance as Mike Seaver in the ABC sitcom, Growing Pains.

Following his appearance in a few more films, he was praised for his performance in the 2008 flick, Fireproof. It collected around $33 million at the box office despite getting negative feedback. His documentary film, Monumental: In Search of America’s National Treasure was also a box office hit. He played himself in an episode of the Netflix sitcom, Fuller House.

As per CelebrityNetWorth, Kirk Cameron and his wife Chelsea Noble purchased a house in Agoura Hills, California for $645,000 in 1998.

Kirk Cameron responds to book rejection

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Cameron explained that his book is about teaching "biblical wisdom and the value of producing the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, self-control."

He also responded to the rejections from public libraries and bookstores, saying that people are destroying themselves while fighting for the hearts and minds of their kids. He said:

“Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much clearer can it get?”

He further continued:

"We have to start fighting back, or we will lose our kids and this country."

The publisher of Cameron's latest book is Brave Books. According to its website, Brave is committed to promoting "pro-God, pro-America values."

