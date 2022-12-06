Kirstie Alley net worth: Look Who's Talking star's fortune explored as she dies aged 71

Scream Queens star Kirstie Alley passed away on Monday at the age of 71. Her children William True and Lillie confirmed that she died after being recently diagnosed with cancer.

Her children paid tribute to her on social media, stating that her family members were with her when she left them. They described her as the best mother and grandmother.

The siblings said that their mother's passion for life and her family were "unparalleled" and that they left them inspired to live life the way she did. Expressing their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses of the Moffitt Cancer Center, they said:

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley portrayed different roles in films like Summer School, Madhouse, Deconstructing Harry, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and others. She participated in various reality shows and appeared in TV shows like Match Game, The Love Boat, North and South, Wings, and more.

Kirstie Alley earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry

Kirstie Alley accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley appeared in several films and TV shows over the years. Following her graduation from Wichita Southeast High School and at the age of 29, in 1980, she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked as a designer. However, she also participated and won a game show which opened doors for her successful career in the entertainment industry.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth was estimated to be around $40 million. Alley’s successful career as an actress contributed a lot to her overall income.

She first bought a mansion in Los Angeles for $2.9 million in 2000 and started searching for buyers in November 2018. Although she was aiming to sell it for $11.97 million, she finalized the deal for $7.8 million in April last year. She was the owner of another mansion in Florida which she purchased for $1.5 million.

Kirstie Alley and her ex-husband Parker Stevenson purchased a mansion in Islesboro, Maine, and shifted to different places following their separation. Alley then brought another house for $1.15 million in 2003 and she resided there until 2020.

Her films collected a lot of money at the box office. She was known for playing Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Directed by Nicholas Meyer, the film was released on June 4, 1982, and it grossed $97 million at the box office.

Alley was cast as Mollie Jensen in the romantic comedy film, Look Who’s Talking. Released on October 13, 1989, it was a box office success with collections of around $297 million. She reprised her role in the sequel, Look Who’s Talking Too, which grossed $120 million at the box office.

She earned a lot from her appearances on TV shows like The Love Boat, Masquerade, North and South, Cheers, Wings, Veronica’s Closet, and more.

