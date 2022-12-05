Bob McGrath net worth: Sesame Street icon's fortune explored as he dies aged 90

Popular actor, singer, and musician Bob McGrath passed away on December 4, 2022, Bob, who was 90 at the time of his death, was known for portraying Bob Johnson in the children’s TV show, Sesame Street.

His family members revealed the news of his death on Facebook and posted a picture of the actor. They said that he had died "peacefully at home" in New Jersey, and was surrounded by his family.

Additionally, Sesame Workshop also paid tribute to McGrath for his contribution to the show. They stated that the kids who watched the show loved his performance since his debut, and that his "rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls" across the world.

Bob McGrath earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry

Bob McGrath has gained recognition all these years for his frequent appearances on Sesame Street. Apart from being an actor, McGrath was also a singer and author and was active in the industry since 1954.

Bob McGrath earned a lot from his career as an actor, musician and author (Image via Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, McGrath’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million. His successful career was the only thing that contributed a lot to his overall wealth.

McGrath first studied music at the University of Michigan and later at the Manhattan School of Music. After he graduated, Bob joined the US Army and performed for the Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra for two years.

In 1962, Bob McGrath made his TV debut on the series Sing Along with Mitch. Following this, he went on to appear on other shows, including To Tell the Truth and I've Got a Secret. He also pursued a musical career with a few successful albums.

However, it was in 1969 that McGrath received his biggest break with Sesame Street, where he appeared as Bob Johnson for 46 seasons. In 2016, it was announced that McGrath wouldn't be appearing on the show from the 47th season onwards.

He next appeared in the annual telethon, Telemiracle. McGrath has also written a few children’s books like Uh! Oh! Gotta Go! and Oops! Excuse Me Please.

Bob has received quite a few awards, including the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award and the University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club Lifetime Achievement Award. He also received the Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan from the former leader of the Saskatchewan Liberal Party, Lynda Haverstock.

Bob was born on June 13, 1932 in Ottawa, Illinois, and as a child, he would often sing for his family, which helped him develop his love for it. As mentioned earlier, he attended the University of Michigan and was a member of the University of Michigan Men's Glee Club and of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta.

In 1958, he married his wife Ann McGrath and from 2017 they lived in Norwood, New Jersey. Bob’s survivors include his wife, five children, and eight grandchildren.

