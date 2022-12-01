Christine Mcvie net worth: Fleetwood Mac singer's fortune explored as she passes away at 79

Singer and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, 79, died following a short illness on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Her family said that she was hospitalized at the time of death.

Although she had scoliosis, it remains unknown if that played any role in her death. McVie’s family released a statement, saying:

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.”

In their statement, Christine’s family requested everyone to respect their privacy and remember her as a talented musician who became a popular personality in the music world.

McVie was a singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac. She also enjoyed a successful solo career with some of her own albums.

Christine McVie accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as a musician

Over all these years, Christine McVie managed to become a well-known personality in the world of music. She was also famous as one of the best songwriters.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, McVie’s net worth was estimated to be around $105 million. Her work with Fleetwood Mac, alongside her solo career, contributed a lot to her overall earnings.

McVie earned plenty from her Live Nation tour. The tour gained recognition when Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham sued the band in 2018 for not being included in the tour. The tour’s deal stated that every member would get $200,000 for each show, which amounted to more than $14 million. The lawsuit was later settled for an unknown amount.

The musician revealed last year that she sold her publishing royalties’ rights to music investment company Hipgnosis. The price of the deal was not revealed, but Stevie Nicks sold her catalog rights for $100 million a few months before McVie sold it to Hipgnosis.

At the beginning of her career, Christine McVie was a member of the blues band Chicken Shack. She was a vocalist, keyboardist, and pianist for the group and exited the band in 1969.

Christine received her biggest break as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1970. The band then released albums like Future Games, Bare Trees, Mystery to Me, and more. McVie also released solo albums like Christine Perfect and In the Meantime.

She collaborated with Dennis Wilson on his single Love Surrounds Me from his album L.A., Christopher Cross on Never Stop Believing from the album Back of My Mind, and Bob Welch on Sentimental Lady.

Christine McVie tied the knot with John McVie in 1968, but they separated in 1976. She was romantically linked to Beach Boys founder Dennis Wilson for three years. However, in 1986, she married musician Eddy Quintela. The duo divorced after 17 years, and Quintela passed away in 2020.

