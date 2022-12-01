What is scoliosis? Tributes pour in as Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies aged 79

Well-known vocalist and musician Christine McVie recently passed away on November 30 at the age of 79.

McVie’s family revealed the news in a statement, saying that she passed away peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. The family is currently requesting privacy while they mourn the loss.

Fleetwood Mac also paid tribute to McVie by stating that they were lucky to have created many memories together. They issued a statement on their official Twitter account that read:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year in June, McVie revealed that she had scoliosis. She mentioned that she was working on her recovery while getting back into shape.

Netizens pay tribute to Christine McVie on Twitter

Christine McVie became a popular name in the music industry in recent years because of her work with Fleetwood Mac and her successful solo releases. Twitter was flooded with tributes after fans heard about her demise:

The Timeless Pop Culture Fan @PopCultureGuy12 RIP Christine McVie. A truly talented musician who wrote some brilliant tunes for Fleetwood Mac, especially "Everywhere"

RIP Christine McVie. A truly talented musician who wrote some brilliant tunes for Fleetwood Mac, especially "Everywhere"https://t.co/AQwACgWhAB

Myandra Mesmeric🇺🇦Graceless Lady2.0 @MyandraM My favorite picture of Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks backstage... the songbirds of Fleetwood Mac

RIP Christine... My favorite picture of Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks backstage... the songbirds of Fleetwood Mac RIP Christine... https://t.co/Pm0B9azLjW

Josh @HeyJoshJ 🏼 Christine McVie just passed away. If this is how we’re rolling into 2023, I don’t want it. RIP to one of the most amazingly gifted musicians the world will ever know. Christine McVie just passed away. If this is how we’re rolling into 2023, I don’t want it. RIP to one of the most amazingly gifted musicians the world will ever know. ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/aSvimEcRkJ

Duran Duran @duranduran So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. - John So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. - John https://t.co/MkGqAD1wRV

Bryan Adams @bryanadams RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music ❤️

All American @AllAmerican202 In memory of Christine McVie. RIP.

What an amazing talent that made such a huge impact. In memory of Christine McVie. RIP. What an amazing talent that made such a huge impact. https://t.co/Tyl5kj4vGU

Todd Dammit Kerns @todddammitkerns RIP Christine McVie. My fav Fleetwood Mac member RIP Christine McVie. My fav Fleetwood Mac member 💔❤️💔 https://t.co/w2yqDlEKzA

Samantha Preis @SamanthaPreis "If Fleetwood Mac could write 'Rumours' on a wild monthslong coke binge while they were all breaking up with each other, then I can make it through this week."



RIP Christine McVie "If Fleetwood Mac could write 'Rumours' on a wild monthslong coke binge while they were all breaking up with each other, then I can make it through this week."RIP Christine McVie

Nik D @nikidoog Songbird. A wonderful piece of music written and performed by a wonderful lady. RIP Christine McVie Songbird. A wonderful piece of music written and performed by a wonderful lady. RIP Christine McVie https://t.co/iPDnZYNPGx

McVie gained recognition as a singer and keyboardist for the rock band Fleetwood Mac and wrote a few songs for the band's albums, Rumours and Tango in the Night. Although McVie was mostly known as a member of Fleetwood Mac, she had a successful solo career as well. Her first solo album was released in 2004, and she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

She also won two Grammy Awards, alongside other accolades like BASCA’s Gold Badge of Merit Award, the Trailblazer Award, and more. McVie is survived by her family members. She was married to musician Eddy Quintela until his demise two years ago.

Scoliosis: Symptoms, causes, and more

Scoliosis is a sideways spinal curvature common in adolescents and those with a history of cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

Christine McVie suffered from scoliosis (Image via Randee St. Nicholas/Getty Images)

Although there are relatively fewer cases of scoliosis, it can potentially lead to a disability. A spinal curve can also decrease the space across the chest and affect the functioning of the lungs.

The most common symptoms include uneven shoulders and waist, one shoulder blade appearing more prominent than the other, one hip higher than the other, a protrusion of one side of the rib cage, and an imbalance in one side of the back while bending forward.

The main cause of scoliosis is still being researched, but hereditary factors play a role in its development. It can be caused by neuromuscular conditions like cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, birth defects affecting the development of the bones in the spine, previous surgery on the chest wall as a baby, injury and infections of the spine, and spinal cord abnormalities.

Although it is common in both boys and girls, the latter has a greater chance of contracting it and might even require treatment. Scoliosis can potentially lead to severe complications, including breathing problems, back pain, and changes in appearance.

Poll : 0 votes