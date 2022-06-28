Why did Malaysia Pargo want to drag her ex-husband Jannero Pargo to court on Basketball Wives?

Basketball Wives aired yet another dramatic episode on Monday, June 27, 2022 on VH1. The episode documented tense moments between the ladies as they tried to sort out their personal relationships and manage their work-life balance. However, the series managed to offer a heavy dose of theatrics in a one-hour episode that made for some good content.

This week, Malaysia revealed that she was thinking about taking ex-husband Jannero Pargo to court because of his lack of commitment to their kids and his reluctance to pay child support. While looking for houses in the city, she talked to her friend Lala about leaving the decision to God and seeing how it goes from there.

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Malaysia talking about taking ex-husband to court

In the past few episodes of Basketball Wives, Malaysia has been vocal about the issue of her ex-husband Jannero not paying child support and not helping with raising the kids. The duo share three children who have been with Malaysia now for quite some time. They live in a small house in LA, and the star felt that it was time for a bigger house.

While looking into the house with a real estate agent, Malaysia was accompanied by a friend, Lala. When the latter asked if Malaysia's ex-husband was helping out with the house, Malaysia said that he wasn't. She then confessed that she was thinking of taking him to court and sorting out the child support issue but would first pray about it and wait for God's decision.

Fans had their own opinions on the issue and took to social media to express them.

Leslie Wilson @verkrazy5 Malaysia better make him take care of his responsibilities somehow. It's not fair that it's all on her. #BasketballWives Malaysia better make him take care of his responsibilities somehow. It's not fair that it's all on her. #BasketballWives

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Malaysia but praying about it is helpful but the courts will make him do it women have to stop worrying about these men and how they feel about child support and so what needs to be done for you and your kids cause he’s living his life #basketballwives Malaysia but praying about it is helpful but the courts will make him do it women have to stop worrying about these men and how they feel about child support and so what needs to be done for you and your kids cause he’s living his life #basketballwives

HaitianSpice (pikliz)🇭🇹🇭🇹 @ZoePoupe #basketballwives Malaysia, you need to pray and go to court honey that man is responsible for those kids too. #BBWLA Malaysia, you need to pray and go to court honey that man is responsible for those kids too. #BBWLA #basketballwives https://t.co/nmwPxwNCOu

Camm . @JustPlainCamm #BBWLA I know we all “hate” child support, but Jannero woulda been in court and on papers QUICK if I was Malaysia. #BasketballWives I know we all “hate” child support, but Jannero woulda been in court and on papers QUICK if I was Malaysia. #BasketballWives #BBWLA

TinyTy @MissTinyAnne I get what Malaysia saying, dealing with the court for Child Support is hassle and wasn't worth it to me either #basketballwives I get what Malaysia saying, dealing with the court for Child Support is hassle and wasn't worth it to me either #basketballwives

Amory G Nelson @_Amorymusic That’s exactly why you need to stop beating up on Malaysia because everyone is dealing with their own issues #BasketballWives That’s exactly why you need to stop beating up on Malaysia because everyone is dealing with their own issues #BasketballWives

Ќ卂𝕐 爪εẸ𝐜ᕼ @50ShadesBih But how malaysia don’t want to take her baby daddy to court cause everyone hon be in her business but your discussing it on vh1 🥴🫠 #basketballwives But how malaysia don’t want to take her baby daddy to court cause everyone hon be in her business but your discussing it on vh1 🥴🫠#basketballwives

DazzlingD🍃002 @Dazzling002 Malaysia should have already have a house for her children…that rich man didn’t give y’all a house #BasketballWives Malaysia should have already have a house for her children…that rich man didn’t give y’all a house #BasketballWives https://t.co/milGek5etV

A recap of Episode 6 of Basketball Wives

Episode 6 of Basketball Wives aired on June 20, 2022 and saw some major drama in the lives of the cast members as they tackled their relationships and engaged in some fun activities, as well as held numerous discussions that provided a glimpse into how they led their lives. While some celebrated the good things in life, others dealt with issues stemming from a lack of communication and strained relationships.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Duffey asserts her need for a career, Angel preps her kids for the new baby, Jackie brings the ladies together on her podcast, and Brandi has a health scare."

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives 🏾‍♀️



Brittish creates some clear boundaries with her ex when it comes to co-parenting while dating. “I know why I left and I ain’t ever coming back.”🏾‍♀️Brittish creates some clear boundaries with her ex when it comes to co-parenting while dating. #BasketballWives “I know why I left and I ain’t ever coming back.” 💁🏾‍♀️Brittish creates some clear boundaries with her ex when it comes to co-parenting while dating. #BasketballWives https://t.co/5EWpiLoAvN

Last week's episode saw Jackie Christie speaking to Nia Dorsey and Brandi Maxiell about inviting all the ladies to her podcast to discuss Life After Basketball.

The Basketball Wives star revealed that she would like to talk about what her fellow cast members go through as being wives/partners/exes of famous basketball players. She confessed that even though they might have their differences, they were still part of the "basketball family."

When The Jackie Christie Project host revealed that Malaysia would be one of the guests, Brandi got emotional thinking about what transpired between her and her ex-best friend. However, she revealed that she had no bad feelings towards Malaysia and believed that they shared some great memories together.

Brittish Williams spoke to ex Lorenzo about the latter's new girlfriend posting pictures of their daughter on social media. She made it very clear that she wasn't open to the idea of a stranger putting up pictures of her child online and furiously set boundaries with him. She then confessed that every time she would consider a reconciliation, his actions would soon remind her why she left the relationship in the first place.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Pargo opened up about her strained relationship with ex-husband Jannero Pargo while the latter transitioned from being a player to a coach. The Basketball Wives star revealed that although their relationship didn't work out, they still had three children and a lot of great memories.

Angel Brinks' son opened up about his lack of communication with his mother and feared that she would be even more distant once the baby came in. The star reflected on how she brought up her son without his father (ex-husband Bruce Sandlin), before getting emotional. However, the mother-son duo reconciled after she promised to spend more time with him.

The VH1 series has been getting a lot of attention since its inception in 2010 and has maintained its status as one of the most popular reality shows on television. Basketball Wives has seen some of the cast members become household names in the reality TV brood, with new ladies making an appearance every season.

The cast members include Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, Jennifer Williams, and Brittish Williams.

