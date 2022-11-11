"Uninformed, heartless, money grab": Hilary Duff slams publisher of Aaron Carter's tell-all memoir

American actress Hilary Duff slammed publisher Ballast Books for her late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter's tell-all memoir, which gives intimate details of the duo's relationship.

According to an excerpt obtained by the New York Post, the book claims that Duff and Carter "lost their virginity to each other" when they were dating as teenagers.

While speaking with the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old star shared her thoughts on the I Want Candy singer's posthumous book, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, which is set to be released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, by Ballast Books.

Aaron Carter's book cover. (Image via Ballast Books)

The move to publish the book did not sit right with Hilary Duff, who slammed the publisher, saying:

"It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.

"To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

The book was written by journalist Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Carter, who was found dead at his California home on November 5, 2022.

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter were teenage sweethearts

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter dated for three years, from 2000 to 2003. The former Disney co-stars also famously shared a kiss under the mistletoe in 2001 when they appeared on Lizzie McGuire.

An excerpt obtained by the New York Post reads:

"Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in Los Angeles. I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28, 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out."

However, the duo were allegedly involved in an infamous love triangle that involved Lindsay Lohan. In a 2005 interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, Carter talked about his relationship overlap with the two girls.

"I was dating her [Hilary Duff] for like a year-and-a-half, then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay."

Aaron Carter dated Lindsay Lohan between January 2002 and April 2003.

As for the deceased star's memoir, his management also released a statement on Thursday, November 10, condemning the book's release while thanking Hilary Duff for calling out the publishers.

"In the few short days following our dear friend's passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases. This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking."

They also asked for deleting and not releasing any content that hasn't been authorized by Aaron Carter's family, friends, and associates.

