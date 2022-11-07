Was Aaron Carter a twin? All about his siblings as sister pays emotional tribute after singer's untimely death

Late American singer Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother after he suddenly passed away.

On Sunday, November 6, the 34-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of pictures from their childhood alongside a heavy caption.

Aaron Carter's unresponsive body was found on Saturday, November 5, at his Lancaster residence by his house sitter, who called 911 and informed the emergency services. Police responded to the call and found Carter dead on Saturday morning.

The Lizzie McGuire star leaves behind a huge family with several biological and step-siblings, alongside his fiance, Melanie Martin, and 11-month-old son, Prince.

All you need to know about Aaron Carter's siblings

Aaron Carter belonged to a huge family, with four biological and three step-siblings.

Nick Carter

The most renowned of his siblings is Nick Carter, who is a member of the 90s boy band Backstreet Boys. Aside from singing, Nick has also starred in films and series like Dead 7, American Dreams, The Hollow, 8 Simple Rules, Edward Scissorhands, Kill Speed, etc.

Nick and Aaron Carter did not have good relations. In 2019, he sought a restraining order against the late 34-year-old singer because of his "increasingly alarming behavior."

Moreover, he added that Aaron's confessions that "he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing" his pregnant wife and unborn child were the reason for seeking an order to protect his family.

After the authorities confirmed Aaron's death, Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy tribute for the deceased. The singer wrote that his love for Aaron "has never ever faded" and that he will miss him "more than anyone will ever know."

Angel and Bobby Jean Carter

Angel Carter is Aaron's twin sister, but she had a complicated relationship with him in her later years. The 34-year-old co-signed a restraining order against Aaron along with their brother Nick, after which things went downhill among the siblings.

However, Aaron loved his twin sister and even walked her down the aisle when she married Corey Conrad in 2014.

Bobby Jean Carter is another sister of Aaron, who rose to fame in 2006 by appearing on the reality show The House of Carters alongside her other family members. Not much is known about her, but she had trouble with the law in 2002 when she was arrested for attacking two women on Halloween, as per RadarOnline.

Leslie Carter

Leslie Carter also followed Aaron and Nick's professional footsteps and made a name for herself in the music industry. She was a part of the musical band, The Other Half, and even released her single Like Wow! through DreamWorks Records, which was featured in the Shrek film.

Sadly, in 2012, Leslie Carter's body was found in her New York home, and she was announced brought dead after being taken to a hospital. Reportedly, Leslie died of a drug overdose.

Aaron Carter also had three step-siblings from his father's side - Virginia Marie Carter, Taelyn Dobson, and Kaden Brent Carter - who keep a low profile. Not much is known about them.

