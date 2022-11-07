“My love for him has never ever faded”: Nick Carter and Aaron Carter relationship explored as singer shared emotional tribute to his brother 

Aaron Carter’s elder brother Nick Carter broke his silence about the former’s tragic demise and took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the rapper. The Backstreet Boys singer mentioned that he is heartbroken.

He also said that despite his complicated relationship with his brother, his love for Aaron never faded. Nick also acknowledged his brother’s addiction and mental health issues, and shared that he wanted him to “walk a healthy path” and find the help he needed.

The singer also mentioned that he will miss his brother and noted that he hoped he could now find the peace he never found on earth:

Nick Carter @nickcarter My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. https://t.co/89lsEdX9f8

Nick Carter @nickcarter Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother. https://t.co/jqo9T0DnnQ

Aaron Carter was found dead inside a bathtub at his California home on Saturday, November 5. The news of his demise was then confirmed to Page Six in an official statement by his rep:

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles.

It further read:

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. Aaron Carter has sadly passed away at age 34, TMZ reports. https://t.co/2csgbbmRhq

Carter was just 34 years old at the time of his passing. He is survived by his one-year-old son Prince.

A look back into Nick and Aaron Carter’s relationship

Nick and Aaron Carter had a complicated relationship over the years (Image via Getty Images)

Nick and Aaron Carter both skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s for their respective contributions to the music industry. The latter also spent the initial years of his career opening for the Backstreet Boys in multiple shows.

Over the years, the relationship between the Carter brothers turned complicated and even went on to involve a restraining order. The first glimpse of their brotherly rivalry appeared on camera on their 2006 reality show House of Carters.

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. 🤝 I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. 🤝 I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. https://t.co/kd7nIF49PI

During one of the episodes, Aaron and Nick got involved in a physical altercation and had to be separated by their family members.

After their sister Leslie Carter passed away due to a drug overdose in 2012, Nick Carter did not attend the funeral, citing professional commitments. At the time, he also openly addressed the “complicated dynamic” of his family and told E! News:

“I wanted to be at my sister’s funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic.”

The following year, Nick appeared on Dr. Phil and said he often took on fatherly roles for his siblings. He even spoke about taking Aaron to rehab and said:

“It was heartbreaking but, at the same time, there was more hope.”

Nick Carter also remained missing when Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel Carter got married in 2014. Similarly, Aaron was absent on the former’s wedding to Lauren Kitt that same year. A rep for the singer told People at the time:

“Aaron signed a contract to appear at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in D.C. before Nick’s wedding date was announced.”

They further added:

“[We] realized there was a problem and figured out he could perform and get him to Santa Barbara so he would be there for the last two hours of the reception.”

However, the Carter brothers reunited for a Christmas holiday in 2015 and Nick also shared a photo alongside his wife and brother.

Unfortunately, Aaron Carter took a jibe at Nick Carter during a 2016 GQ interview. Speaking about earnings and taxes, he said:

“When I turned 18, I got $2 million in trust-fund money, and I got $4 million in taxes my parents didn’t pay when I was 11 and 12 years old. I worked really hard for that money. My whole life. Up until I was 18. Doing thousands and thousands of shows, working and providing for my family.”

He then threw shade on Nick’s early lifestyle and compared it to that of his own, claiming:

“When my brother was 18 years old, he was out of the house. Didn’t take care of the family. I started when I was 7 years old, and I was a provider for my family, too. If I could set people straight, I wouldn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me.”

Despite his remarks, Nick supported Aaron’s new music that year:

In 2017, Aaron Carter was charged on suspicion of DUI and pot possession and was taken into custody alongside then-girlfriend Madison Parker. At the time, Nick Carter showed his support for the former on Twitter:

Nick Carter @nickcarter To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.

However, Aaron hit back at Nick’s post in a since-deleted tweet and wrote:

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR.”

The following year, Nick once again took to social media to support his brother’s new music:

Similarly, Aaron showed his support for the Backstreet Boys in 2019:

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter @nickcarter @kevinrichardson @aj_mclean @brian_littrell @howied So proud of the guys and going number 1 I can’t tell you how happy this makes me for my brother and all the guys who were like brothers to me growing up love you guys @backstreetboys So proud of the guys and going number 1 I can’t tell you how happy this makes me for my brother and all the guys who were like brothers to me growing up love you guys @backstreetboys @nickcarter @kevinrichardson @aj_mclean @brian_littrell @howied

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse later that year when Nick and Angel Carter filed a restraining order against their brother. The former claimed that “Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior” prompted him to take the decision.

He also claimed that the I Want Candy hitmaker “harbors thoughts and intentions” of killing his pregnant wife and their unborn child. Nick also mentioned that he wanted his brother to get the help required:

Shortly after, Aaron Carter wrote a lengthy note defending himself against his brother’s accusations and mentioned that he was hurt to read the allegations from his loved ones:

Aaron went on to claim that his late sister Leslie abused him throughout his childhood:

“My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that.”

At the time, he also accused Nick Carter of abuse

“And my brother absused [sic] me my whole life.”

While Nick and Aaron Carter remained estranged following the 2019 accusations, reports suggest that the latter attempted to mend his relationship with his family prior to his tragic death.

