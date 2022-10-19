Watch: Courtney Clenney pleads with police for restraining order against Christian Obumseli just a day before fatally stabbing him

A new twist has emerged in the Courtney Clenney case after she was charged with stabbing her boyfriend during a fight in April, early this year. The OnlyFans model’s lawyer released a new bodycam footage of the incident which took place just a day before Clenney allegedly fatally stabbed her partner.

The newly released video shows Courtney Clenney asking officers for a restraining order against her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. In the footage, she can be seen sobbing, shaking and asking for help. However, the very next day, she stabbed her boyfriend to death in her self-defense. Clenney now faces second-degree murder charges for Obumseli's death.

The case has now taken a twist as her lawyers believe that the video now presented should reflect that the actions were done purely out of self-defense.

Courtney Clenney’s lawyer claims that the couple got into a volatile fight, resulting in the murder

26-year-old Clenney was hit with a second-degree murder charge after the couple got into an aggressive fight on April 3, 2022, as claimed by the lawyer of the OnlyFans model. The legal team also argued that the influencer only killed her boyfriend in self-defense.

In the bodycam video, Clenney can be seen begging and pleading in front of the officers, saying:

“Can you guys please listen to me. I broke up with him a week ago. Why do you have something against me? I stayed in my apartment all day and was afraid to come down here because I was afraid he would be down here. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.”

The officers can be seen walking into the lobby of the Miami high-rise where Clenney lived with her boyfriend, who then walks up to them and explains that she broke up with Obumseli a week earlier. She can also be seen claiming that he had been sleeping in her elevator room.

“I broke up with him ... he slept inside my elevator room on a couch, that's stalking. He wouldn't leave me alone.”

The security guard then reportedly informed the cops that Obumseli tried to get into the elevator forcefully, and also came charging at Clenney. At the same time, the model also claimed that her boyfriend said he "wouldn’t leave her alone," and hence, the stalking continued.

The influencer also claimed that she did not take her dogs out for 8 hours and when she finally came down with them, Obumseli followed her and just didn’t leave her alone.

Courtney Clenney further said:

“I have not always been a victim ... but right now I am a victim. I'm getting kicked out of my own apartment, I'm scared.”

One of Courtney Clenney's attorneys, Frank Prieto has claimed that the footage clearly depicts Obumseli as the abuser and Clenney as a victim in their relationship.

Previously, Clenney was arrested from a rehab in Hawaii four months ago after the murder incident occurred and was reported.

