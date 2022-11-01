How did Ryan Karazija die? Cause of death explored as Low Roar frontman and Death Stranding contributor passes away 

The lead singer and founder of the band Low Roar, Ryan Karazija, recently passed away on October 29 at the age of 40. The band broke the news in an official statement and said,

"His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so. He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs."

Low Roar was recording their sixth album and have confirmed that it will be released for fans.

Ryan Karazija's cause of death explored

The latest update states that Ryan Karazija died from complications of pneumonia. The Instagram post that paid tribute to him was updated and it mentioned,

"After a short illness, Ryan Karazija, frontman and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40 due to complications from pneumonia. Sometime you feel like this is never ending, but we all fade away…"

However, it remains unknown for how long he was suffering from the disease and if he was hospitalized or passed away at his residence. Despite being a popular personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page because of which detailed information on his health history is not available.

There are currently no plans made yet for his funeral and an official statement on the same is awaited from his family members.

Everything known about Ryan Karazija

Ryan Karazija performs at Chastain Park Amphitheater (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ryan Karazija was primarily known as the founder of the Icelandic post-rock/electronica project Low Roar. He was previously a member of the indie rock band Audrye Sessions from 2002 to 2010.

After shifting to Reykjavik, Iceland, Ryan started his project Low Roar and released a self-titled album in 2011. Their next album was titled 0 and was released in 2014. This was followed by Once in a Long, Long While… in 2017.

Their next album ross. was released in November 2019 and their latest release was maybe tomorrow…, released last year. The band's discography was featured in the 2019 video game Death Stranding and they collaborated with video game designer Hideo Kojima.

Low Roar was contacted by Sony to license their music for Death Stranding, but they were struggling at the time since the recording was being done in Ryan's kitchen on a laptop. When their music was used in a video game, they gained recognition among the public.

The group recorded another song, Feels, in 2021 for the mobile game Arknights. It was released under the title Fade Away the same year. Their song Help Me was featured in the end credits of the 2021 adult animated documentary film, Flee.

