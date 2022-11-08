When did Lindsay Lohan and Aaron Carter date? Actress reflects on ex-boyfriend's untimely death

American actress Lindsay Lohan reflected on her past relationship with singer Aaron Carter, two days after his death.

Lohan and Carter had dated each other between January 2002 and April 2003. The 36-year-old star, spoke to Entertainment Tonight and paid tribute to him. She said that her "heart goes out" for Carter and his family as she added that there is a "lot of love there."

On November 5, 2022 Aaron Carter's unresponsive body was found at his Lancaster, California, residence in a bathtub. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his house sitter at around 11 am after which she called the emergency services, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, the responding officers found several cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles in the singer's bathroom, where his body was found.

Lindsay Lohan had not spoken to Aaron Carter for some time

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan revealed that it had been a "long time" since she spoke with Aaron Carter. She added that she has several memories with the I Want Candy singer from when they were both young.

In early 2000s, Lohan, Carter, and Hilary Duff were allegedly involved in a love triangle as their relationship overlapped with each other. In a 2005 interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, Aaron Carter spoke about his relationship overlap with the two girls.

He said that he began dating Duff on his 13th birthday and that they continued dating for a year and a half before he "got bored." That's when he said that he began "getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay." However, he said that he didn't want to do that anymore so he went back to dating Hilary Duff.

Hilary Duff and Carter were co-stars on Disney's show, Lizzie McGuire, and were romantically involved on-and-off between 2001 and 2004. At the time, there were rumors that Aaron was allegedly dating Lindsay and Hilary simultaneously, which led to an alleged feud between the two stars.

In a 2003 interview with People Magazine, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she had no bad blood for Aaron and Hilary. The Parent Trap star said that she and Aaron were friends and that the relationship was her past. She also stated that she only hoped for the best for Hilary Duff.

After Carter's death was confirmed to media outlets, Duff paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram handle. She added that she was sorry that "life was so hard" on him and that he had to struggle in front of the world. The A Cinderella Story star also said that Carter had an absolutely effervescent charm and that her teenaged self loved him deeply.

As for Lindsay Lohan, she last served as the narrator on Amazon Prime's reality dating show, Lovestruck High. She will next appear in Irish Wish. She is also set to appear on Netflix's Christmas film Falling For Christmas.

