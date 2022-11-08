What is compressed air? Aaron Carter huffing on Instagram live days before his death sparks regret online 

The death of teenage heartthrob Aaron Carter left the internet in shock. More clues as to what contributed to his death have recently emerged online. It was discovered that the singer’s bedroom and bathroom contained multiple cans of compressed air.
Although the reason behind the star’s drowning remains uncertain, it has also been reported that prescription pills were also found in Aaron Carter’s bedroom.
It is certain that Carter was “huffing” compressed air or other similar inhalant drugs, as a video of himself doing so on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The I Want Candy singer hosted the livestream on the social media platform.
Twitter user @anonymous2020_ also claimed that the singer was “huffing computer duster” in a TikTok livestream that took place on the same day. However, the same has not been verified by officials.
For those unversed, compressed air comes in cans and is mainly used to dust keyboards. However, the product can be misused due to its psychoactive effects. This method is known as huffing. According to the American Addiction Centers, huffing products like compressed air can cause severe neurological and brain damage. According to Cleveland Clinic, other effects also include seizures, comas and sudden cardiac arrest.
Those who misuse compressed air can also choose whippets as an alternative. This involves inhaling nitrous oxide, which is used for its dissociative and euphoric effects.
Netizens disheartened over video of Aaron Carter huffing on livestreams
Internet users took to Twitter and expressed disappointed in themselves for not noticing a reason for concern earlier.
Some netizens also slammed fans for cheering on the House of Carters star while he was huffing on a social media livestream. However, it has been reported that ardent followers did raise concern over the matter. TMZ reported that law enforcement showed up to his residence for a welfare check after Carter was huffing during a livestream.
Many were saddened to see the resurfacing huffing video. A few tweets read:
“I’m a drug addict”: Aaron Carter admits to being addicted to huffing
The Crush on You singer previously opened up about his huffing addiction during a 2019 episode of The Doctors. Aaron Carter shared that his late sister, Leslie Carter, who died from overdosing in 2012 at the age of 25, introduced it to him when he was just a teenager.
Aaron revealed that he quit huffing initially. However, he got back to his old habits in 2009, when he started competing on Dancing With the Stars. He also shared:
“I started going to Staples and Office Depot and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me. I was huffing because I was really f**king stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”
Along with battling addiction, Carter struggled with mental illness. He was diagnosed with acute anxiety, schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder.
Carter, who was 34 years old at the time of his passing, was found dead in the bathtub by his live-in housekeeper at 2 am on Friday.