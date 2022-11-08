What is compressed air? Aaron Carter huffing on Instagram live days before his death sparks regret online 

The death of teenage heartthrob Aaron Carter left the internet in shock. More clues as to what contributed to his death have recently emerged online. It was discovered that the singer’s bedroom and bathroom contained multiple cans of compressed air.

Although the reason behind the star’s drowning remains uncertain, it has also been reported that prescription pills were also found in Aaron Carter’s bedroom.

It is certain that Carter was “huffing” compressed air or other similar inhalant drugs, as a video of himself doing so on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The I Want Candy singer hosted the livestream on the social media platform.

Twitter user @anonymous2020_ also claimed that the singer was “huffing computer duster” in a TikTok livestream that took place on the same day. However, the same has not been verified by officials.

For those unversed, compressed air comes in cans and is mainly used to dust keyboards. However, the product can be misused due to its psychoactive effects. This method is known as huffing. According to the American Addiction Centers, huffing products like compressed air can cause severe neurological and brain damage. According to Cleveland Clinic, other effects also include seizures, comas and sudden cardiac arrest.

Those who misuse compressed air can also choose whippets as an alternative. This involves inhaling nitrous oxide, which is used for its dissociative and euphoric effects.

Netizens disheartened over video of Aaron Carter huffing on livestreams

Internet users took to Twitter and expressed disappointed in themselves for not noticing a reason for concern earlier.

Some netizens also slammed fans for cheering on the House of Carters star while he was huffing on a social media livestream. However, it has been reported that ardent followers did raise concern over the matter. TMZ reported that law enforcement showed up to his residence for a welfare check after Carter was huffing during a livestream.

Many were saddened to see the resurfacing huffing video. A few tweets read:

ltempizlar @ltempizlar @KNJ728 @theboneride



He was even doing it on Tik Tok live just 5 or 6 days before. It literally was a matter of time.



The real question people should be asking is WHY these childhood stars become so broken. @aaroncarter Yea, right after huffing computer duster.He was even doing it on Tik Tok live just 5 or 6 days before. It literally was a matter of time.The real question people should be asking is WHY these childhood stars become so broken. @KNJ728 @theboneride @aaroncarter Yea, right after huffing computer duster. He was even doing it on Tik Tok live just 5 or 6 days before. It literally was a matter of time.The real question people should be asking is WHY these childhood stars become so broken.

B R E E @Bree_AndersenXO @FeelFreeToPanic This is haunting. It really is. He was so gaunt. His behavior over the last few weeks was a cry for help. The brazenness of huffing & popping pills on live, the posts to Nick, etc. #aaroncarter @FeelFreeToPanic This is haunting. It really is. He was so gaunt. His behavior over the last few weeks was a cry for help. The brazenness of huffing & popping pills on live, the posts to Nick, etc. #aaroncarter

Teddy T ™️ @Teddyawake @TMZ When he started huffing and doing meth he crossed over to a different world. The young @aaroncarter that we remember from 2001 was no longer at that point. @TMZ When he started huffing and doing meth he crossed over to a different world. The young @aaroncarter that we remember from 2001 was no longer at that point.

✨AarnoCartersSobriety✨ @outofideas00 💀 @anonymous2020_ [FULL VIEW] of #aaroncarter huffing computer duster on TikTok live 11/1/22 [FULL VIEW] of #aaroncarter huffing computer duster on TikTok live 11/1/22 https://t.co/pBG9adSQ8X Let’s not forget we all watched recorded & shared videos of #aaroncarter huffing 4 several weeks now. Called the cops, send to media. NO ONE LISTENED. CALLED US ALL CRAZY!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/anonymous2020_… Let’s not forget we all watched recorded & shared videos of #aaroncarter huffing 4 several weeks now. Called the cops, send to media. NO ONE LISTENED. CALLED US ALL CRAZY!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/anonymous2020_…

Cait @ccaitIinss Everyone is heartbroken by Aaron Carter’s passing. The guy was huffing on Instagram live. He was crying for help. If you were a fan of him, why didn’t you help him? Or encourage him to get him for his drug addiction? Everyone is heartbroken by Aaron Carter’s passing. The guy was huffing on Instagram live. He was crying for help. If you were a fan of him, why didn’t you help him? Or encourage him to get him for his drug addiction?

-KEENAN @keencolo Aaron Carter clearly from at least this video posted in 2019 on #TheDrs wasn’t able to get clean from his huffing habit. Sad, but these things happen. Aaron Carter clearly from at least this video posted in 2019 on #TheDrs wasn’t able to get clean from his huffing habit. Sad, but these things happen. https://t.co/kxdEMRmh5N

FeelFreetoPanic @FeelFreeToPanic @CaponiMichelle @Shrinkie_Dink @aaroncarter You're right. When he was huffing on live and his fans were cheering him on amd telling him how great he was doing.....we should be patting those people on the back for enabling him. @CaponiMichelle @Shrinkie_Dink @aaroncarter You're right. When he was huffing on live and his fans were cheering him on amd telling him how great he was doing.....we should be patting those people on the back for enabling him.

⁷ @_purplespring @AuntieSeeyou @kellybr00ke @theboneride @aaroncarter In Aarons case: huffing (on/off addition), high doses of Xanax, Marihuana and maybe other stuff we don’t know about. May he rip he was a troubled and hurt soul @AuntieSeeyou @kellybr00ke @theboneride @aaroncarter In Aarons case: huffing (on/off addition), high doses of Xanax, Marihuana and maybe other stuff we don’t know about. May he rip he was a troubled and hurt soul

Krysta Morgan @KrystamoMorgan @danyellarenae @LaserLegacyAZ @aaroncarter He unfortunately was not sober. He was huffing on live in the last few days as well as over a month ago. I really hate this happened to him and as a former addict myself it's tragic but he most definitely was still using. @danyellarenae @LaserLegacyAZ @aaroncarter He unfortunately was not sober. He was huffing on live in the last few days as well as over a month ago. I really hate this happened to him and as a former addict myself it's tragic but he most definitely was still using.

Jeff Unitt @JeffUnitt @ChicFrenchGirl @aaroncarter He was not doing better! He was huffing duster, abusing his pills, smoking weed, and drinking lean! @ChicFrenchGirl @aaroncarter He was not doing better! He was huffing duster, abusing his pills, smoking weed, and drinking lean!

“I’m a drug addict”: Aaron Carter admits to being addicted to huffing

The Crush on You singer previously opened up about his huffing addiction during a 2019 episode of The Doctors. Aaron Carter shared that his late sister, Leslie Carter, who died from overdosing in 2012 at the age of 25, introduced it to him when he was just a teenager.

Aaron revealed that he quit huffing initially. However, he got back to his old habits in 2009, when he started competing on Dancing With the Stars. He also shared:

“I started going to Staples and Office Depot and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me. I was huffing because I was really f**king stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”

Along with battling addiction, Carter struggled with mental illness. He was diagnosed with acute anxiety, schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder.

Carter, who was 34 years old at the time of his passing, was found dead in the bathtub by his live-in housekeeper at 2 am on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes