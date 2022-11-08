Aaron Carter Kanye tweet sparks wild conspiracy theories online days after his death

Conspiracy theorists have been running amok on social media after Aaron Carter's last tweet before his untimely death, addressed to controversial rapper Kanye, went viral.

The tweet was made on November 4, 2022, at 8:47 p.m. from the singer's phone, just one day before he was found dead in a bathtub in his Californian home. He was 34 years old. The tweet was just an invite to talk. It said:

"Yo Kanye, lets talk... man to man."

Kanye and Carter's beef potentially fueled conspiracy

Aaron Carter has had constant beef with Kanye "Ye" West over the rapper's controversial statements that he posted on his social media pages, which eventually led to his social media ban and the loss of several high-profile brand deals. Ye also courted controversy by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Carter was truly angered by Ye's constant anti-Semitic comments and attacks on the Jewish community. The former Disney star even went on a podcast called No Jumper to attack West on his family drama and even said some very hurtful things. He also claimed to want to meet the rapper in person.

EvanPaul @EvanPaul05 Listening to the intellectual that is Aaron Carter give his thoughts on @kanyewest wearing a white lives matter hoodie was uncomfortable and unfortunately I lost at least 10% of my IQ Listening to the intellectual that is Aaron Carter give his thoughts on @kanyewest wearing a white lives matter hoodie was uncomfortable and unfortunately I lost at least 10% of my IQ https://t.co/AsLkttkHYA

It is unclear what the I Want Candy singer wanted to do with or to Kanye, but netizens have concluded that the coincidence of his tweet and death cannot be overlooked.

Ye has posted anti-Semitic comments, adding to the rising prejudice against the Jewish community. Fans of Carter think that this might have something to do with his death, as the singer was found dead just days after tweeting at Kanye.

Carter openly spoke about his numerous struggles of being in the entertainment industry. He also spoke about his drug addiction problems from a very young age. Carter also revealed that he suffered from several mental illnesses including multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

Aaron Carter in the late 1990s (image via Getty/RonnieV)

He also voiced his struggles of being abused by family members, including his late sister, Leslie Carter, and brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Many think that Carter was trying to expose the 'dark underbelly of Hollywood,' as a result of everything he went through in the industry. They think that Carter's death was an inside job, to stop him from exposing them.

ForsoothFren @forsooth15 Aaron Carter died? RIP...

His last tweet was to Kanye. Things are getting weird bros Aaron Carter died? RIP... His last tweet was to Kanye. Things are getting weird bros https://t.co/Gca7DcX1p2

ingoflamingo @ingoracks So are we not going to talk about how Aaron Carter was trying to reach out to Kanye west and he’s dead a day later?!! On top of that the Jews was in his comments making threats?!? This is crazy! These ppl are really the mafia! So are we not going to talk about how Aaron Carter was trying to reach out to Kanye west and he’s dead a day later?!! On top of that the Jews was in his comments making threats?!? This is crazy! These ppl are really the mafia! https://t.co/Wmm7HR2SuP

Ghost @nikitiz13



So the child celebrity (that probably was groomed and MK’d at a young age) doesn’t get to tell his story.



How convenient When Kanye West speaks out about CIA handler’s in Hollywood, Aaron Carter reaches out to Ye to talk. Next day ends up dead.So the child celebrity (that probably was groomed and MK’d at a young age) doesn’t get to tell his story.How convenient When Kanye West speaks out about CIA handler’s in Hollywood, Aaron Carter reaches out to Ye to talk. Next day ends up dead.So the child celebrity (that probably was groomed and MK’d at a young age) doesn’t get to tell his story. How convenient😂

ᗰ𝙤𐌋ﾚꪗ ✭ @smolls420 the way i believe kanye west had something to do with aaron carter just DROWNING?!?? the way i believe kanye west had something to do with aaron carter just DROWNING?!??

Official Source Troy🇺🇸🙏 @TroyE23 Aaron Carter always said that they would kill him eventually. Now the LAPD spokesperson is calling the death "very suspicious".

This is exactly what Kanye has been talking about. Carter got "greenlit". Aaron Carter always said that they would kill him eventually. Now the LAPD spokesperson is calling the death "very suspicious". This is exactly what Kanye has been talking about. Carter got "greenlit".

While most follow the conspiracy theory, most people side with what they think are facts. Aaron Carter struggled with addiction for several years. He was in and out of rehabilitation facilities for several years, and his mental health proved to be an additional burden.

Though the cause of his death is still unknown, fans have come to terms with the fact that it could be possible that Carter was just someone who lost his battle with addiction.

