What is Vivica A. Fox’s net worth? The actress is all set to appear in Food Network's Guy's Ultimate Game Night

Guy's Ultimate Game Night, Food Network’s latest reality show, is built on a fun twist that makes the show an exciting watch. The show will pit celebrity guests against each other and have them compete in games that will challenge their knowledge of food. In each episode, three teams will compete in five rounds of food-related games.

One of the many contestants to appear on Guy's Ultimate Game Night will be American actress, producer, and TV host Vivica A. Fox. Fox will participate in the second episode of the series titled Greetings from Flavortown. Joining her will be Charissa Thompson and Jay Glazer for the culinary competition.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Iconic actor Vivica A. Fox joins Fox NFL sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Jay Glazer in a series of Guy Fieri's epic food games; plus, NFL legend and Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth competes in a challenge unlike any he's ever faced."

Ahead of the new episode's release, let us take a look at the actress' net worth.

Vivica A. Fox’s net worth explored as she gets ready to appear on Guy's Ultimate Game Night

The Independence Day actress is set to appear on Food Network’s Guy's Ultimate Game Night. Fox’s net worth is $2 million, which is largely credited to her work in the film industry. She is famously known for her roles in Empire, Kill Bill, and Set it Off.

The 58-year-old actress was born in Indiana and was raised in Michigan. She graduated with an AA degree in social sciences from Golden West College in California.

Fox debuted as an actress on the soap opera Days of Our Lives in 1988 and also appeared on ABC's China Beach the same year. The actress has guest-starred in numerous popular shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, and 90210.

The actress put on her dancing shoes when she appeared in Dancing with the Stars Season 3 and also hosted the Lifetime series Prank My Mom as well as her own show Glam God with Vivica A. Fox.

In 1998, Fox married Christopher Harvest and filed for divorce four years later. She has since been linked with multiple personalities. In January 2022, the actress appeared on The Real Daytime Talk Show where the host, Loni Love, asked her about her love life. Fox confirmed that she was very happy in her new relationship.

The Keeping up with the Joneses actress further added:

"It’s someone that’s not in the business and he makes me very happy.”

The actress bought a 2,200-square-foot house in Port Ranch in California in 2014 for $875,000 that she later listed for $1.05 million in 2019.

More about Guy's Ultimate Game Night

The new Food Network show Guy's Ultimate Game Night promises to be an entertaining watch for viewers who love to see their favorite celebrities compete against each other. The synopsis of the show reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity.”

The synopsis further continues, stating:

“Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

"Cooktionary" will have them guessing what Guy Fieri and Top Chef Antonia Lofaso draw. "Dish Pics" is another game during which contestants must solve picture puzzles that represent popular dishes when put together correctly. "Some Assembly Required" will require the contestants to put on their builder hats and construct houses made out of breakfast ingredients and blindly decorate the games.

Other celebrities to appear on the sets of Guy's Ultimate Game Night will be Olympian Tara Lipinski, comedian Cheech Marin, television personality Ross Mathews, chef Aaron May, television host Maria Menounos, musician Brett Michaels, actress Alyssa Milano, comedian Bobby Moynihan, actress Francia Raisa, filmmaker Kevin Smith, television host Charissa Thompson, chef Jet Tila, television host Nischelle Turner, DJ tWitch, chef Michael Voltaggio, Olympian Johnny Weir, comedian Kym Whitley, and musician Carnie Wilson amongst a lot of others.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night will premiere on the Food Network on August 31 at 9 pm ET and episodes will be available on Discovery+ as well.

