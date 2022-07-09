Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis cast list: Vivica A. Fox, Kandi Burruss and others star in LMN film

Vivica A. Fox's Keeping Up With the Joneses is returning with another action-packed series of four two-hour long movies in a special TV event. The series of movies will be released on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The first chapter, titled The Wrong Nemesis, will mark the premiere of the event at 8 pm ET exclusively on the Lifetime Movie Network (LMN). The network will then debut the remaining three movies consecutively every Friday.

The series of movies is executively produced by Vivica along with Hybrid serving as the producer and will have Kandi Kurruss' narration.

Keeping Up With The Joneses will follow Robin Jones, the matriarch of the wealthy and renowned family, and her four step-daughters as they thrive in their self-made empire. The five will also be seen going to extremes to protect their family and accomplished business.

The Batman And Robin actress will be accompanied by Ted McGinley, Michael Pare, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter and Jasmine Aivaliotis. Additionally, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling are also a part of the cast ensemble of Keeping Up With the Joneses.

Here's everything you need to know about them ahead of the film's premiere.

Meet the cast of LMN's Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis

1) Vivica A. Fox as Robin Jones

Most popular for her role on Independence Day alongside Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox was born on July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. This was where she attended Arlington High School in Indianapolis.

Vivica received her associate art degree in social sciences from Golden West College, where she studied after graduation. Following graduation, she embarked on her acting journey in California.

The actress started out by first appearing in soap operas including Generations, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless. Her first significant break came with the 1996 film Independence Day, which was followed by the film Set It Off.

She has since made appearances in many well-known movies, such as Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Two Can Play That Game, and Kill Bill: Vol. 1. Very recently, Fox appeared on UPtv's Harmony in Paradise alongside Liliana Tandon.

2) Ted McGinley as Webb

Born on May 30, 1958 in Newport Beach, California, Theodre Martin "Ted" McGinley thrived during the 1970s and 80s as an American television star. He is most renowned for his works such as Happy Days (1974), The Love Boat (1977), Dynasty (1981), Married with Children (1987), and The West Wing (1999).

Prior to making his TV debut, McGinley was a male model who was noticed by a casting director after appearing in the 1974 issue of GQ magazine. The seasoned television actor, however, is also no stranger to the movie industry. He has starred in several films including Young Doctors in Love, Revenge of the Nerds, Wayne's World 2, Major League: Back to the Minors, and Pearl Harbor.

3) Michael Pare as Sheldon

Actor Michael Kevin Pare was born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1958. Pare worked as a chef in the City until Yvette Bikoff persuaded him to pursue acting.

As an actor, he made his debut in the television series titled The Greatest American Hero in the lead role as a high schooler named Tony Villcana in 1981. He is most renowned for his role in the 1983 film Eddie and the Cruisers and its 1989 sequel Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives!

His other acting credits include Streets of Fire (1984), The Philadelphia Experiment (1984). The actor has acted in several other movies such as Moon 44 (1990), Village of the Damned (1995), Bad Moon (1996), Hope Floats (1998) and The Virgin Suicides (1999).

Pare's television credits include CBS's Houston Knights and Starhunter.

The rest of the cast of Keeping Up With the Joneses

Furthermore, the Keeping Up With the Joneses cast also includes:

Kandi Burruss as the narrator

Aries Thompson as Pam Jones

Ciarra Carter as Carrie Jones

Shellie Sterling as Kayla Jones

Jasmine Aivaliotis as Tara Jones

Eric Roberts as Leo

Adonis Williams as Lance

Marcos James as William

Dani Bryan as Eve

Sam Schweikert as Carter

Lesli Kay as Captain O'Neill

Chris Cleveland as Stephen

Landon Moss as Prof. Carlton

Jennifer Khoe as Det. Johnson

Joe Finfera as Det. Peterson

More about Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis

The official synopsis of Keeping Up With the Joneses states:

"With new husband Webb now deceased, Robin stands to inherit a fortune with a little help from Sheldon, the family’s lawyer. Carrie’s philanthropic endeavors have always taken a backseat to the family’s business ones, but now, with Lance at her side, she plans to expand her role. Kayla is enjoying the single life until she meets Carter whom she quickly falls for, and lest she be overshadowed, Tara begins an affair with her college professor."

The synopsis continues:

"Pam begins a friendship with Stephen Napoli, the CEO of the construction company building the family’s new water facility and becomes even closer to him when the facility is vandalized. But she has bigger problems when the child whom she gave up for adoption years ago suddenly returns!"

As previously stated, Keeping Up With the Joneses' first chapter, The Wrong Nemesis, will make its premiere on July 8, 2022, at 8/7c.

