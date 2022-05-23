Harmony in Paradise cast list: Liliana Tandon, Vivica A Fox, and others star in UPtv film

UPtv's Harmony in Paradise will take the audience on a journey to Puerto that is filled with adventure and an unexpected romance. The movie stars Liliana Tandon and Vivica A. Fox.

Harmony in Paradise is set to premiere on UPtv this Sunday, May 22, at 7.00 pm ET.

The official synopsis of UPtv's Harmony in Paradise states:

"Amelia, a respected wildlife journalist, is tasked with covering baby manatees in Puerto Rico about to be released into the wild, when she meets a handsome conservationist who helps her discover all the treasures the island has to offer."

Meet the cast of UPtv's upcoming romance Harmony in Paradise

1) Liliana Tandon as Amelia

New York-based Indian-American actress Liliana is also an acclaimed writer and producer. She is a graduate of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Harmony in Paradise is her most recent endeavor, where she not only plays the lead role but has also written the story for the romance film. In December 2020, her first feature film as a writer/star, A Ring for Christmas, premiered on broadcast television.

Additionally, she is the creator and actress of Period Piece, a hilarious online series that examines women from various historical periods going through menstruation. While receiving millions of views and several features, her Period Piece was also named the Best Original Web Series at the WhoHaHa Female Comedy Awards.

Furthermore, Liliana was nominated for Best Impersonation at the WhoHaHa Female Comedy Awards for her portrayal of Donald Trump. She has also featured in the Mira Sorvino-starrer Indiscretion.

2) Vivica A. Fox as Madelyn

Born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 30, 1964, Vivica A. Fox is a graduate of Arlington High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. After graduating, she moved to California to attend college. Vivica went to Golden West College and graduated with an associate art degree in social sciences. She kicked off her acting career in California, initially in soap operas like Generations, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless.

Independence Day, which she co-starred in with Will Smith, was her first major break, followed by Set It Off. Since then, she's appeared in a number of well-known films, including Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Two Can Play That Game, and Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

Vivica A. Fox and musician Christopher Harvest, better known by his stage name Sixx-Nine, married in 1998 and officially ended their marriage in 2002. She also had a short romance with rapper 50 Cent.

3) Brian Krause as Timothy

Brian Krause is an Orange County, California native best known for his role as Whitelighter Leo Wyatt on Aaron Spelling's successful show Charmed.

Krause has appeared in a variety of television shows, including CSI: Miami, Ties That Bind, Devil's Diary, Beyond Loch Ness, Warbirds, and The Closer, to name a few.

Desertion, Jack Rio, Return to the Blue Lagoon, An American Summer, The Liars' Club, and The Mission are among his well-known films.

The remaining cast for UPtv's Harmony in Paradise includes:

Thony Mena as Fernando

Marisa Del Portillo as Valeria

Nico Piccardo as Luis

Paty Lombard as Mrs. Sullivan

Zach Solomon as Brad

María Gabriela González as Yara

María Victoria Martínez as Elisa

Readers can catch the journey of Amelia, a wildlife journalist, in UPtv's upcoming romantic film titled Harmony in Paradise, arriving this Sunday, May 22.

