Disappearance in Yellowstone cast list: Lucie Guest, Jonathan Scarfe and others star in Lifetime thriller

Another day, another thriller! Lifetime has officially hit their stride in this genre, offering its audience the upcoming thriller movie Disappearance in Yellowstone, which will be released this weekend.

Lucie Guest, Cassandra Sawtell, and Jonathan Scarfe star in Lifetime's Disappearance in Yellowstone (Image via @lucieguest, @cassandrasawtell/Instagram, IMDb)

Starring popular director/actress Lucie Guest, actress Cassandra Sawtell, and Canadian actor Jonathan Scarfe, this gripping mystery thriller will premiere exclusively on Lifetime this Saturday, May 21, 2022.

In a nutshell, the film is about: a teen daughter who mysteriously disappears in Yellowstone National Park, her mother who is falsely accused of her abduction, a mysterious and bone-chilling adventure through the national park's forests, and a string of undiscovered lies.

Will the truth eventually come out or will it get lost in the depths of the national park? Keep reading to learn more about Lifetime's thriller and its cast.

About Lifetime's upcoming thriller Disappearance in Yellowstone

A still from Lifetime's Disappearance in Yellowstone (Image via Lifetime)

Directed by Tony Dean Smith with a script written by Paul A. Birkett, Disappearance in Yellowstone will chronicle the story of a teenager named Michelle who vanishes without a trace when her vehicle breaks down in a national park. The plot will explore the extreme state of hopelessness of her mother after she gets wrongly accused of abducting her own daughter and focus on her perilous journey as she exerts all of the effort that is within her grasp to locate her missing daughter.

A still from Lifetime's upcoming thriller (Image via Lifetime)

According to the movie's official synopsis:

"When Jessie’s car breaks down in the middle of a beautiful, but desolate national park and her 17-year-old daughter Michelle locks herself inside, she has no choice but to head off alone and look for help. After enlisting the help of the local mechanic Grant, Jessie returns to her car to discover that her daughter is gone. Michelle has been kidnapped and the police are convinced that Jessie is responsible. In this parents-worst-nightmare thriller, Jessie must fight against all odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she’s killed."

Meet the cast of Disappearance in Yellowstone

Lucie Guest as Jessie

Lucie Guest, a writer, actress, and director from Canada, became interested in improv early in her career in the entertainment sector. While discovering her interests, the actress even studied with the famed Upright Citizens Brigade and The Groundlings in Los Angeles apart from being a proud Second City Conservatory Program graduate.

The multi-talented actress was named one of Independent Magazine's 'Top Ten Filmmakers to Watch' in 2017. As a well-rounded performer, she has honed a wide range of abilities, developing them both on and off-camera.

Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3, which premiered in January 2020 with Part 3, also had Lucie guest star in a recurring role. The actress has worked on a number of other projects, including parts in both cinema and television, such as the roles she played in CW's iZombie and Supernatural, NBC's Timeless, ABC's Dead of Summer and Beyond, and BBC's Orphan Black.

Cassandra Sawtell as Michelle

Born and brought up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Cassanda Sawtell began her professional acting career when she was merely a toddler of six. Her natural acting talents were initially discovered when she was still in kindergarten, immediately launching her acting career.

Cassandra auditioned for major studio productions, including Ron Howard's Cinderella Man and CBS' popular drama Medium, within a year after signing with the agency. Sawtell's acting accomplishments include playing the lead role in Lifetime's Imaginary Playmate, a cameo appearance on the TV show Psych, and a pivotal role alongside Colin Farrell in the widely acclaimed film The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus.

The audience was both frightened and impressed by Cassandra's role as Madison in the smash CBS series Harper's Island, a 13-episode long murder mystery. Cassandra's performance in the series showcased the tremendous talent of this young actress. Furthermore, the actress is proficient in French, studies Mandarin Chinese, and recently graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a Bachelor of Laws.

Jonathan Scarfe as Grant

Born in Toronto, Ontario on December 16, 1975, Jonathan Scarfe is a Canadian actor and producer popular for playing roles in films such as The Equalizer 2, Van Helsing, and Hell on Wheels. Scarfe has been married to his wife Suki Kaiser since August 30, 1998 and now also plays the role of a loving father to their two children.

The rest of the cast of Disappearance in Yellowstone includes:

Aren Buchholz as Nolan

Millan Tesfazgi as Female Trooper

Reese Alexander as Officer Stoddard

Nickolas Baric as Male Trooper

Ben Cotton as Wally

Paralee Cook as Cashier

Lifetime's Disappearance in Yellowstone premieres this Saturday, May 21.

