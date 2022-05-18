What is known about DC's Gotham Knights? Exploring details of new CW show amid Arrowverse cancellation

CW's Gotham Knights will be a standalone show, separate from CW's notable Arrowverse. For months, fans have been waiting for the confirmed cast and the characters they will portray in the show.

Although the complete details might be available in a few weeks, some information has been released in the public purview for now.

Exploring known details of CW's Gotham Knights

CW's Gotham Knights comes from the notable writers of another well-known CW show, Batwoman. The show has been in the news for different reasons for months now, and fans are more than ready for it to hit the screens.

Batman is dead, and his rebellious adoptive son forms a team, including the children of Dark Knight's enemies, to clear their name and avenge his death. These misfits will further become Gotham Knights, the next generation of heroes and protectors of Gotham.

The Mighty Myles @TheMightyMyless First look at Batman’s cowl for the CW’s “Gotham Knights” series! Looks like the Batman of this universe has a blue suit! First look at Batman’s cowl for the CW’s “Gotham Knights” series! Looks like the Batman of this universe has a blue suit! https://t.co/ndl9llAPkZ

The rebellious adoptive son and other cast members on CW's Gotham Knights

We all wondered for months about the adoptive son who would be starring in this brand new show, some wanted to see another avatar of Dick Grayson (though we do love Brenton), while others went towards Jason Todd as soon as they heard the word rebellious.

However, we soon found out that it's neither. It's a brand new character solely created for the sake of the show, Turner Hayes, a charming and down-to-earth vigilante played by Oscar Morgan.

Showrunners also revealed that Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara have both been cast as the Row siblings, Harper and Cullen Row, who will be regulars on the show. The writers defined Harper or Bluebird as street smart, snarky, and often underrated. She also possesses exceptional engineering skills and can fix anything. Cullen, on the other hand, is clever, wise, and acute in reading people.

Soulwell Publishing Group @SoulwellPublish

CW

Promote With Us bit.ly/3DNkYub Gotham Knights Cast React To Show's Official Pick Up By TheCWPromote With Us Gotham Knights Cast React To Show's Official Pick Up By TheCW👉Promote With Us👉bit.ly/3DNkYub https://t.co/yBz1q8msDJ

Anna Lore plays Stephanie Brown, who has been both Robin and Batgirl and is widely famous among Batman fans. The show will portray her as witty, sarcastic, and a skilled detective, which is not that different from her comic avatar.

Olivia Rose Keegan is set to take on the role of Duela Kent, the daughter of Harvey Dent, who will also be a regular on the show. She is described as an unhinged survivor who is a ruthless fighter and proficient thief. The show also has the star of Raven's Home, Navia Robinson, as Carrie Kelly, who will be depicted as idealistic, courageous, and spirited.

Nerdist @nerdist

trib.al/uyAzD2l ICYMI: Misha Collins will play Harvey Dent in The CW's Gotham Knights. ICYMI: Misha Collins will play Harvey Dent in The CW's Gotham Knights. trib.al/uyAzD2l https://t.co/i8jHC4lAyE

The showrunners will also cast Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, a fan favorite choice for the role of the anti-hero. It is unclear if any of the Robins or Batman himself will have a cameo on the show, but fans are hoping for the story to be as connected to the Bat as possible.

With a sparkling cast and a ton of hard work, the show started filming around April 2022, there's no official confirmation on its release dates as of now.

