Batgirls #6: Batgirls save the day

Seeing our favorite Batgirls, Barbara, Stephanie, and Cassandra, live and fight together has been a treat for the readers. The comic takes place on Gotham city's hillside, where the girls live in secret, trying to save the people from villains like Tutor, Spellbinder, and the infamous Hill Ripper (whose identity is still unknown) while trying to redeem their reputation.

From the last few issues, our girls have been working hard to stop the hypnotizing menace, Spellbinder, and his main man, Tutor, and in the latest issue, we see all their efforts coming to fruition.

So, without wasting any more time, let's review what happened.

Batgirls finally stop the Spellbinder

Batgirls #6 (Image via DC Comics)

The new issue opens with Spellbinder capturing Barbara and making a portrait of her (in an effort to control her). The last time we saw Spellbinder, he was the eccentric Ira Billings in Batman Beyond, but this Spellbinder is no Ira Billings. This Spellbinder goes by the name of Charles Dante, who is a dangerous and delusional man Barbara briefly dated in the past.

While Dante is delivering his monologue in true villain fashion, Barbara is attempting to get free from the hostage scenario, and when she does, she gives Charles a much-needed beating. Spellbinder manages to defend himself right after by using his mind-controlling fear gas to manipulate Barbara.

We then see Stephanie arguing with Tutor in Arkham. She tells him that Spellbinder has been controlling him the whole time with his fear gas, and while Tutor thinks Dante is his hero, she says that possessing someone without consent is wrong and evil.

Batgirls #6 (Image via DC Comics)

Tutor, on the other hand, will not be swayed by any of her arguments. He goes on to say that it was Dante who believed his paranoia wasn't just a delusion, and that it was he who helped and cured him of his illness through art. He also says that he will always have faith in Spellbinder.

We then see Stephanie join Cassandra, who has taken the responsibility of fighting thousands of mind-controlled citizens of Gotham, as Tutor tells the people to attack them. The issue then cuts to Barbara's situation.

The trick backfires on Spellbinder as it turns out that fighting with the Bat of Gotham has given Barbara the power to exploit the fear gas. She eventually defeats him and broadcasts live from Tutor's account (where he was manipulating others) to reveal the true face behind the conspiracy, Charles Dante, a.k.a. the Spellbinder.

Batgirls #6 (Image via DC Comics)

Barbara then destroys all of his paintings and manipulation tools and breaks the hypnosis. As the people of Gotham regain consciousness, we see Tutor getting ready to attack one last time with an explosive. Luckily, Cassandra stops him in time and gives the explosive to Stephanie to take it away from the people.

They save the day again!

Nevertheless, that is not how this issue ends. We see the Batgirls celebrating their victory with some lip smacking food when Seer, Barbara's archenemy, arrives at their loft to ask them for help.

So far, we know that Seer has been manipulating the Saints (Tarsus, Valentine, and Asisi) to attack the girls without any particular reason. So, it's hard to predict if he actually needs help or if he's faking to put them in harm's way once again.

Batgirls has once again captured the interest of the readers! By closing the issue on a thoroughly entertaining and suspenseful cliffhanger, Batgirls has sparked fans' interest in seeing what happens next

Gwyneth @gwynerso If you’ve been waiting for the pay off for the batgirls run, batgirls 6 was definitely it.

What do you think Seer needs from the Batgirls? Should they have faith in Seer? Who, in your opinion, is the Hill Ripper? Let us know in the comments section below!

