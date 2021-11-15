When will 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' episode 7 air? Release date, guest stars, and more

The upcoming episode of ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune features fan favorites Vivica A. Fox, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Jason Mraz. Episode seven will premiere on November 14, with pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White hosting the game show.

As usual, the celebrity guests participate in the show for a cause. Vivica will be seen playing for Alexandria House & Best Buddies International, Michelle for Good+Foundation, and Jason for True Colors United.

About Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Episode 7 contestants

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica has been in the film industry for over three decades. The 53-year-old star is an actress, producer and television host. She began her career with daytime television soap operas such as Days of Our Lives, Out All Night, and Generations.

Fox became a household name after starring in two box-office hit films, Roland Emmerich's Independence Day and F. Gary Gray's Set It Off.

The actress has dated many A-listers, including 50 Cent, Omar "Slim" White, and Christopher "Sixx-Nine" Harvest, to whom she was married for four years.

Vivica is a proud member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, she was crowned an honorary member of the group in November 2020.

Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg has been on screen since a very young age. The actress and model has played roles in a number of television series, films and commercials.

Michelle isn't from a family with a film background, the 36-year-old actress is the child of a Russian bank manager and a German fiber-optics engineer.

Trachtenberg's most popular projects include her regular role as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, and Nona Mecklenberg in The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Jason Mraz

Singer and songwriter Jason Mraz released his first studio album Waiting for My Rocket to Come, in 2002. Mraz's second album Mr. A-Z entered the top 5 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 100,000 copies in the US alone.

However, the musician gained maximum fame after his third album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things, which includes the critically acclaimed track I'm Yours.

The song spent a record-breaking 76 weeks on the Hot 100,and was certified Diamond (10x Platinum) by the RIAA in 2019.

Throughout his career, Mraz has won quite a few awards, including two Grammy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award and the Hal David Songwriters Hall of Fame Award.

Jason loves surfing, yoga and photography. He is also a huge advocate of raw vegan food.

About Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Episode 6

Episode 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featured celebrity guests Joey Fatone (for Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky), Wanya Morris (for Boys & Girls Clubs of America), and Shawn Stockman (for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia).

The official synopsis of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 episode 7 will air on Sunday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET, on ABC.

Edited by R. Elahi