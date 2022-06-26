Planning on Forever cast list: Emily Tennant, Alec Santos, and others star in UPtv film

UPtv's upcoming rom-com, Planning on Forever, is all set to make its debut this Sunday, bringing the weekend to a perfect end. After making an early premiere in Italy on May 26, the movie will make its television premiere in the US on June 26, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

Helmed by award-winning producer/director Danny J. Boyle, Planning on Forever will tell the tale of Emily Tennant's Emma alongside Alec Santos' Liam. Being maid of honor and best man, the two are summoned as stand-ins for the wedding of the two people they love the most to plan the wedding of their dreams.

Not to mention, Emma and Liam share history together. Will they successfully plan the perfect wedding or does fate have other plans for them?

The official synopsis of Planning on Forever states:

"Emma, an events planner with no time for love, agrees to plan her sister’s wedding – in just six weeks – with the help of Liam, who Emma had a disastrous blind date with years ago."

Find out more about UPtv's upcoming fun-loving watch.

Meet the cast of UPtv's Planning on Forever

1) Emily Tennant as Emma

Canadian actress Emily Tennant made her acting debut in the romantic comedy Personally Yours in 2000. She then appeared in a few small parts in movies and TV shows and appeared as a recurring character in Kingdom Hospital in 2004.

Tennant appeared in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 in a supporting role and is most-renowned for her role in the Canadian comedy show Mr. Young.

Her other acting credits include Zombie Punch, and 2009's Valentines even earned her a Leo Award for "Best Performance by a Female in a Short Drama." Tennant also appeared in Cedar Cove, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Project Blue Book, and Riverdale.

2) Jocelyn Gauthier As Miranda

Jocelyn Gauthier, who is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, relocated to Vancouver after receiving a prestigious scholarship to pursue a career in the performing arts.

Jocelyn was chosen to play the main character in a feature film while still a student at the University of British Columbia. She was also a Top 10 Finalist on the CBC program Triple Sensation, where she won the Most Outstanding Actress title.

The actress has studied ballet, jazz, tap, piano, voice, and flute in addition to acting. She is also a classically trained musician and has received training from award-winning casting directors, producers, and other creators from Broadway, cinema, and television.

In an effort to give back to the community, she also teaches performing arts to kids.

3) Jessie Liang as Natalie

A Sao Paulo native and current resident of Vancouver, Jessie Liang is an actress, dramatist, and acting instructor. The actress is not only a graduate of Studio 58's Acting Program, but also earned an HBA in Management from the University of Toronto.

Jessie portrayed Janet in the The Arts Club 2020 tour of Kim's Convenience and is most recognised for her roles in Netflix's Maid, Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Lifetime's Framed By My Husband, and CW's Supergirl. Furthermore, she is also the Resident Artistic Producer for the acclaimed theatre group called Solo Collective.

The remaining cast of Planning on Forever includes:

Jan Chadburn as Wife

Mia Theressa Harris as Hotel Manger

Cory Hawkes as Nell

Stephen Jefferys as Husband

Justin Lacey as Jamal

Jenn MacLean-Angus as Danielle

Brianne Mapson as Cousin Becky

Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Brett

Alec Santos as Liam

Derek Scott as Ed

Tony Yu Tony Yu as Phillip

More about UPtv's Planning on Forever

The narrative of Planning on Forever revolves around Emma, a Seattle-based professional event planner. When her sister requests Emma's last-minute assistance with her upcoming wedding, which is only six weeks away, at the very last minute, she makes an entrance only to run into Liam, a guy she had a bad first date with in the past.

Things get tricky when the bride-to-be and the groom are needed for a business arrangement and must leave immediately, leaving the responsibilities to plan the wedding in Liam and Emma's hands.

Compelled to act in place of the soon-to-be bride and groom, Emma and Liam dedicate the next few days to choosing flowers, cakes, and making other wedding-related preparations. As preconceptions vanish, the two realise they are far more similar than they had initially assumed.

However, things quickly turn around for Emma as she is immediately promoted to her dream job once she returns to Seattle. Caught in the middle of a dilemma, Emma must choose between her dream job and her new found love.

Don't miss the premiere of Planning on Forever this Sunday, June 26, 2022.

