"They had no idea": Lawyer for Idaho murder victims says students did not know suspect Bryan Kohberger

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was reportedly not known to the victims he allegedly killed in Moscow on November 13, 2022. The legal representative for one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, confirmed the same.

Authorities also could not establish any link between Kohberger and the victims of the Idaho killings. Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students - Kaylee, Madison, Ethan, and Xana to death.

The attorney for Kaylee also added that the Goncalves family had never heard of Bryan before the gruesome incident. It was, however, revealed that Bryan had crossed paths with one of the victims in Moscow.

Kaylee Goncalves' attorney mentioned that the family did not know Bryan Kohberger before the killings

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Criminal Justice doctoral student, is accused of fatally stabbing four students at Idaho University on November 13 last year. Authorities arrested Kohberger on December 30.

The family of one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, has been trying to establish a connection between the suspect and the victim. However, they did not discover any link.

Attorney Shanon Gray, representing Kaylee, said that none of the four deceased students knew Bryan. Gray stated:

“[The Goncalves family] never heard of the guy. They’ve never met him. They don’t know of any connections.”

Shanan Gray added,

“When the name Bryan Kohberger came across, no one knew who he was, and then all of the families I think started looking to see if there were any connections they could find or anything that might even help out the investigation in any way.”

Gray told People that if the Goncalves family finds any possible links, the information will be sent to the police. However, Gray noted that Bryan Kohberger may have crossed paths with the Idaho victim he allegedly killed mercilessly. He mentioned,

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they crossed paths. Those girls were very social out and about and doing things, and he’s just a graduate student 9 miles away. If you know anything about the University of Idaho and Washington State, people come back and forth all day long between the universities, so I wouldn’t find it odd that he’s crossed their paths in some way.”

20-year-old victim Xana and 21-year-old Maddison used to work at a restaurant called Mad Greek. The restaurant spoke about the two in a Facebook post. The post read,

“They brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered.”

Attorney Shanon Gray further mentioned that the students did not feel that they were in danger before the brutal and fatal attack. Gray told People,

“He [Bryan Kohberger] may have been hunting them, but they didn’t know they had anyone who was following them or doing any of that stuff. They didn’t even know the guy.”

The Goncalves family is reportedly relieved now that suspect Bryan Kohberger is in custody. Ethan’s family has issued a statement expressing their feelings. The statement read,

“We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure. However, it doesn’t alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed.”

Surviving roommate reportedly came across a masked man on the day the four Idaho students were murdered

Police are yet to discover the motive behind the Idaho killings. Todd McLean, a family friend of Xana, said,

“I think it comes down to just basically, ‘Why?’ There’s no sense to it.”

McLean had launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds in Xana’s memory. The money goes to the “Xana Kernodle scholarship endowment.”

Police identified Bryan Kohberger on November 29 after he was linked to a Hyundai Elantra, which was spotted outside the crime scene. The arrest happened around a month later. Students at Washington State did not react well to this delay. A student named Anne Murphy told TODAY,

“We find out later that he’s [Bryan Kohberger] literally a student on campus who’s walking around with us. It felt like they [police] were trying to keep it from us or something.”

Moscow Police Chief James Fry, at a press conference on December 30, said:

“I will 100% stand behind the way that we handled this investigation.”

According to an affidavit by the Moscow police, Kohberger was also seen around the house on “several occasions.” It stated,

“All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days.”

It also mentioned that the surviving roommate came across a masked man on the day of the Idaho killings. Family and friends of the victims are eagerly waiting to understand why something so gruesome has happened to their children.

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 12, 2023. An attorney representing Kohberger told TODAY that the suspect believes he will be exonerated.

