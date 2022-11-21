What did Landen Christopher Glass do? Suspect arrested as 11-year-old is struck and killed in Raleigh Christmas parade

A 20-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his truck and hit a young girl in Raleigh. The victim was an 11-year-old dancer performing at the Raliegh Christmas parade when the incident occurred on November 19, 2022.

Images and videos showing people trying to control the truck surfaced online. Soon after the accident, the driver was identified as Landen Christopher Glass. The name of the victim has been concealed.

The victim was the only individual injured in the incident and soon succumbed to death. What began as a fun parade ended as a traumatic event for many.

Juliana Mazza @julianamazzatv Via CNN: 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass has been arrested in connection with Raleigh’s Christmas Parade tragedy, in which he lost control of the vehicle he was driving which led to the death of a young dance team member. Via CNN: 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass has been arrested in connection with Raleigh’s Christmas Parade tragedy, in which he lost control of the vehicle he was driving which led to the death of a young dance team member. https://t.co/4SZe96Lz0o

The Raleigh Police Department identified and arrested the driver involved in the accident

The Christmas Parade in Raleigh is usually one of the merriest events of the year for locals. It marks the beginning of the upcoming festive season. However, the much-loved parade turned into a chaotic situation on November 19, 2022.

A pickup truck towing a float for CC & Dance Co. Complex was involved in a hit-and-run, which led to the death of an 11-year-old girl who was performing in the parade. Sadly, the girl died, and many young children witnessed the traumatizing situation. The authorities immediately decided to cancel the parade.

The Raleigh Police Department identified the driver and arrested him. According to officials, the driver said that he lost control of the vehicle at 10.14 am. The truck was then at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when the accident took place.

Michelle Arsenault @marsenault08 To the unknown hero who saved my daughter's life today by pushing her out of the way of the truck at the #RaleighChristmasParade : thank you. To the unknown hero who saved my daughter's life today by pushing her out of the way of the truck at the #RaleighChristmasParade : thank you. https://t.co/Lh4WTHIScC

As per WTVD, many witnesses stated that Glass had been screaming from a distance, saying that he had lost control of the truck. Some witnesses, on the other hand, heard the loud honking of a horn.

A witness told WRAL-TV:

“The girls kept dancing, and then very quickly parted as the truck moved through them. There were more dancers beyond this group. We were all, I think, wondering if it was part of the parade.”

Olivia Bruce, a 14-year-old dancer who had also participated in the parade, told the News & Observer:

“We started dancing in the parade, and then all of a sudden, we just heard a lot of honking. And when we turned back, we saw the truck almost on our backs, so we turned away.”

Wiley Nickel for Congress @wileynickel My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the young dancer who lost her life in a tragic accident today at the Raleigh Christmas parade. My daughter dances in these parades and I can’t begin to imagine what this family is going through right now. My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the young dancer who lost her life in a tragic accident today at the Raleigh Christmas parade. My daughter dances in these parades and I can’t begin to imagine what this family is going through right now.

The driver had been assigned to "driver improvement" in past

According to CBS17, Glass had previously been assigned to "driver improvement" in May 2021. He also had records of not having regular vehicle inspections, possessing improper equipment, and speeding back in 2021. He had multiple tickets for violating various traffic rules as well.

The absence of effective brakes to control the truck was mentioned in the warrants. After the incident, Landen Christopher Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, and unsafe movement. The warrant also mentioned that he was charged with carrying a firearm in the parade.

A bond of $4000 has been issued in Landen’s case.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tweeted:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co.”

Mary-Ann Baldwin ☮️ @maryannbaldwin Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community. Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community.

The company, CC & Dance Co. Complex released a post on Facebook after the incident.

They wrote:

“We are still in shock as we write these words to you. This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well.”

A memorial in honor of the little girl has been set up near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough St.

