Which misdemeanor charge did Kendrick Nunn plead guilty to in 2016? All you need to know

Before Kendrick Nunn started playing in the NBA, he got embroiled in misconduct charges as a young college student. He was charged with domestic violence in 2016 after hitting his then partner, Kayla Williams. But how did it get to that point? Here's all you need to know.

Kendrick Nunn and ex-girlfriend Kayla Williams had a falling out in 2016Kendrick Nunn was one of the top basketball prospects in the United States back in 2013. Because of this, he received many offers from different colleges, but ended up opting for the University of Illinois.

After proving his worth as a basketball player back in high school while playing for Simeon High School, Nunn was one of the players to watch in the NCAA.

In his first season at Illinois in 2013-2014, Kendrick Nunn was obviously adjusting to the collegiate league. He averaged 6.2 points, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 rebounds. He already saw a decent amount of minutes on the court as a rookie, playing 19.5 minutes per game that season.

Come his second year in college, Nunn started to catch on and showed significant improvements in his game. He was already one of Illinois' most vital players and played 30.2 minutes per game. The rising star also improved his numbers, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

However, everything went south for the young star as he entered his third year in Illinois. Kendrick Nunn had a great season in 2015-2016 when he boosted his numbers to 15.5 points, five rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. Unfortunately, after having an argument with his girlfriend at the time Kayla Williams, Nunn ended up making some bad decisions in 2016.

Nunn was accused of punching Kayla Williams in the head during an argument, knocking her to the ground before dousing her with water.

According to Spain News, their argument involved a $100 debt. It was a shouting match between Nunn and Williams, which the neighbors just couldn't ignore the situation and called the cops. The police arrived on the same night, asking the player to leave immediately.

The Illinois star was arrested for domestic violence the following day. Nunn was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 18 months of judicial surveillance. As a result of his actions, the University of Illinois punished him with expulsion from their institution. While waiting for an entire year, Nunn worked on his character and was ready for redemption.

After a year of waiting for his opportunity, the University of Oakland offered him a scholarship. During his senior year, he was the second highest scoring college player in the country. Nunn put up NBA-like figures averaging 25.9 points, 3.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. After his spectacular season with Oakland, Nunn declared his entry into the 2018 NBA draft.

Although he went undrafted that year, Nunn was still able to secure himself a spot in the NBA. In 2019, he signed a deal with the Miami Heat and immediately proved that he should've been drafted the year prior.

Like Mamadi Diakite, Nunn made it into the league undrafted and played in the NBA finals in his rookie season. He put up 15.3 points, 3.3 assist, and 2.7 rebounds as a rookie.

In his second year in the NBA, Nunn averaged similar numbers and was considered a key player for the Heat. However, Miami eventually dealt him to the LA Lakers in 2021 where he would also suffer bone bruise on his knee.

The injury forced him to miss the 2021-22 season. Now that Kendrick Nunn is back, he looks like an offensive threat for the Lakers already. Let's hope he delivers this season.

Poll : 0 votes