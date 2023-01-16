Chris Amaya-Pineda GoFundMe raises of $65000 as teen is killed in Los Angeles crash 

Two brothers, Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda, became victims of a violent hit-and-run that took place on January 9, when the family was traveling to their grandmother’s house. 13-year-old Chris Amaya-Pineda was killed in the crash, while his 2-year-old brother Damian survived but has been reported to be in a “grave condition on a ventilator.”

Apart from the two brothers, their mother Debbie (35), and sister Jade (16) were also in the car during the crash. The family was traveling in an SUV when a Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into it. CBS Los Angeles reported that the Mercedes driver did not stop and fled the scene after the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with funeral and medical expenses. The fundraiser aims to raise $100,000 and has already collected more than $66,000 in 5 days from over 8500 donors.

Chris Amaya-Pineda's 2-year-old brother is likely to be paralyzed if he survives

Chris along with his mother, toddler brother, and sister were traveling to visit his grandmother’s house when they got into a horrific car crash. The crash took place near East 111th Place and South Main Street shortly before 8 am local time on January 9, 2023. The area is around two blocks from the family’s residence in Broadway, Manchester.

A Mercedes sedan ran a red light and slammed into their SUV, thus pushing them into a parked car. FOX 11 reported that a witness, spoke to the driver before he left the scene and said:

“He’s like, ‘I killed them, kids? I killed them?’ and I said ‘Yes.’”

The witness mentioned that she requested the driver, who is believed to be a man to help the family.

Authorities mentioned that the Mercedes driver fled the scene after his car caught on fire during the crash on January 9. Firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the flames that had already engulfed the silver Mercedes sedan that had crashed into the family car. Captain Scott stated that the car was empty when officers arrived to extinguish the fire. They, however, believed that there was a single driver in the car.

Authorities are currently investigating the crime scene. Witnesses have reported seeing an unidentified male with a limp fleeing the scene.

Soon after the crash, responding officers from LAPD and LAFD arrived and the injured family was brought out of the SUV and hospitalized.

Chris Amaya-Pineda died in the hospital, while his toddler brother is reported to be in a grave condition. Their sister Jade suffered some minor injuries and was discharged soon after. Debbie, the children’s mother was also discharged a few days after the incident.

Chris Amaya-Pineda's sister Jade recalled the horrific crash and told KTLA:

“I remember when I woke up, my body was sore, and they had told me that my brother [Chris Amaya-Pineda] passed and that my mom was going to be okay.”

A Mercedes Sedan crashed into the SUV with 4 people in it, (Image via FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube)

She further added:

“I know my brother wouldn’t want me to feel sad, so I’m trying to be strong for him. He was kind. I need people to keep praying for my little brother because I really need him to survive and I can’t lose another brother [Damian].”

According to KTLA, the 2-year-old, who is still on a ventilator is likely to be paralyzed even if he survives. Chris Amaya-Pineda’s aunt Julie Amaya spoke about Damian and said:

“If there’s a miracle, doctors are saying he’ll most likely be paralyzed. He won’t be the same little Damian that was before.”

Dr. Adam Garibay of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said:

“It’s probably one of the saddest cases I’ve seen working here for four years.”

The Mercedes Sedan caught fire after the crash. (Image via KCAL News/YouTube)

LAFD Captain Erik Scott revealed that the responding officers administered CPR on the victims before admitting them to the hospital. Scott further mentioned that Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda were in the back seat of the car and sustained traumatic injuries due to the violent crash.

The family's GoFundMe post reads:

“This family is completely shattered, leaving the rest of the family (us) to help pick up the pieces… this fund is to simply help them restart to a difficult new life without their son Chris and because of Damian’s grave condition, he as well.”

MatthewsPaintingInc. @PaintingMiguel @KTLA Please people something has to change. They just took my nephew and my other little nephew is fighting for his dear life. It happened on main and 111th it was a a fatel hit and run. Still haven’t caught the person please help. gofund.me/05e8fd63 @KTLA Please people something has to change. They just took my nephew and my other little nephew is fighting for his dear life. It happened on main and 111th it was a a fatel hit and run. Still haven’t caught the person please help. gofund.me/05e8fd63

Authorities have revealed a description of the suspect. He is described as a male in his mid-30s with a blue shirt and a blue pair of jeans. They also believe that he has sustained injuries. LAPD officer Gerald Echevarria said:

“I do believe this individual is injured. So, we’re looking into that and checking other locations, hospitals.”

Apart from the SUV that Chris Amaya-Pineda and his family were in, another white SUV was impacted by the crash. However, the boy who was in the car did not suffer any serious injuries. Law enforcement officials are investigating surveillance footage from a nearby laundromat. They are also asking witnesses and the public to contact them with any useful leads regarding the suspect.

