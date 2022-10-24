Where were the Ciriglianos found? Missing Michigan family of four located safe after days of disappearance

On October 23, authorities located the Ciriglianos, a Michigan family that went missing on October 16. They were reportedly found in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, which is roughly 450 miles from their Fremont home.

As per the New York Post, before the family was reported missing, the 51-year-old father Anthony Cirigliano had made a call to Michigan authorities. He alleged that he was in danger due to his claims that he had incriminating information about the September 11 terror attacks.

In the aftermath of the call, Anthony Cirigliano disappeared along with his wife, Suzette Cirigliano, 51, as well as his sons, 19-year-old Brandon and 15-year-old Noah. The Fremont Police Department reported that before they were found on October 23, they had last been seen in Michigan's upper peninsula on October 17.

As per Fremont authorities, in his call to the state authorities, Anthony Cirigliano may have displayed paranoid tendencies, as he reportedly believed that he may be eliminated by the FBI and CIA.

According to Michigan Live, he reportedly told dispatchers:

"(I have information of) vital national interest (...) people want to erase me from the face of the earth."

Anthony Cirigliano added:

“I’m not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me. I’m a Christian. I just need some help. I know this sounds crazy. You don’t have instructions for this.”

In an initial update, Fremont authorities expressed their concerns about the family's safety in an announcement made through Michigan outlet WZZM.

Authorities stated:

"They're all very concerned that Tony and Suzette and the boys have not been in contact with anyone."

In an October 23 statement, the Fremont Police Department updated the public on the status of the family.

The statement read:

"The Fremont Police Department would like to thank you for all the helping locating the Cirigliano Family. They family was successfully located in Wisconsin."

Brandon and Noah Cirigliano reportedly suffer from autism

In a separate statement, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell noted that while the family was found safe, they still believed they were under threat by government agencies.

Rodwell said:

“All members were interviewed and determined to be safe. They are still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

Rodwell added:

“This investigation will be closed and we wish to thank all of those individuals who assisted in the investigation by calling in tips and sharing the information to help locate this family."

ABC reported that Brandon and Noah Cirigliano suffer from autism. Reporters noted that after the family went missing, Suzette's mother, who suffers from dementia, was found wandering the neighborhood. She is currently under the care of other relatives.

Poll : 0 votes