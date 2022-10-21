What happened to Anthony Cirigliano? Michigan family of four reported missing since the weekend

Anthony Cirigliano, a man from Fremont, Michigan, and his family have been missing for days after he frantically called the authorities on Sunday, October 16, stating that he had information on the 9/11 attack.

Authorities investigating the case purported that Anthony, who works in finance, abruptly left their Michigan home around 4 pm on Monday, October 17, with his wife Suzette (51) and their two autistic sons, Brandon (19) and Noah (15). The family reportedly left in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Michigan police said the family of four mysteriously vanished after 51-year-old Anthony called 911 and exhibited erratic behavior where he spewed paranoid theories about the terrorist attacks.

According to officials, the Michigan family was last seen over the weekend by authorities who responded to Anthony's call at around 12.30 am on Sunday, October 16.

During the call, Anthony requested police protection regarding pertinent information regarding the 9/11 attack. Shortly after the call, authorities arrived at their home, spoke to the family, and ensured they were not in imminent danger before leaving the premises.

Police Chief Tim Rodwell said investigators have not yet found any evidence of foul play in the case. However, officers are yet to locate the family's whereabouts as they have turned off their phones and there is no activity on their credit cards.

A day before Anthony Cirigliano's family vanished without a trace, the father-of-two called 911 with information about the 9/11 terrorist attack that he claimed was of "vital national interest."

The 911 call obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE said:

"It is related to September 11th. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I'm not crazy. Mr Geeting knows me. I'm a Christian."

He added:

"And then the US government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy. You don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please. "

According to NBC News, police chief Rodwell said relatives of Anthony Cirigliano are extremely concerned about the family, who were reportedly taking care of Suzette's elderly mother with dementia before the disappearance.

Authorities said the elderly woman was placed in the care of their relatives after she was found wandering the streets of their neighborhood when the family mysteriously vanished from their home.

Anthony Cirigliano's brother, Paul, told Local 4 that he found the disappearance concerning after listening to his brother's 911 call, which he found out of character for the father-of-two.

"We think maybe he might be having some sort of mental health issue, and maybe he's scared of something, but we definitely just want to let him know there's nothing to be scared of, and he can reach out to him, and we'll help him."

Investigators urged the public to call law enforcement if they have any information regarding the Cirigliano family's disappearance.

