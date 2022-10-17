What happened to Lola Daviet? Suspect arrested as 12-year-old Paris girl’s body is found inside a suitcase

Days after the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Paris girl, Lola Daviet, French police indicted a suspect accused of allegedly violating and torturing the victim, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase.

On October 17, a 24-year-old Algerian homeless woman, Dahbia B, was charged with the murder, assault, and torture of Lola Daviet. According to the New York Post, the young victim was reported missing at around 4:30 pm on Friday, October 14, by her parents after she failed to return home.

Lola Daviet was found at around 11:30 pm on Friday in a suitcase, bound and gagged with the numbers 1 and 0 placed on the chest. A homeless man discovered the bag left inside the courtyard of the apartment block where the 12-year-old girl lived with her parents. Officials said the significance of the numbers was unclear.

The parents of the youngster worked as caretakers in the 19th arrondissement in north-east Paris. The suspect, who suffered from psychological issues, was arrested on Saturday, October 15, after a surveillance video revealed the homeless woman entering the building with the victim.

Lola Daviet died of asphyxiation after being stuffed inside a suitcase by a homeless woman

According to law enforcement, Lola was taken to the basement of her building, after which she was reportedly assaulted, tortured, and strangled by a homeless woman. They added that the victim’s throat was slashed before she was stuffed inside the suitcase. A postmortem report indicated that the 12-year-old girl died of asphyxiation.

According to the victim's parents, Lola was expected to return home on Friday, as they had to make a three-hour drive to the family village located in the north of Paris, the Mirror reported.

As per the outlet, after growing increasingly concerned about their daughter's whereabouts, the victim's father checked out surveillance footage of their building. The clip saw Lola entering the building beside a stranger at around 3:20 pm on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the victim's mother Delphine enlisted the help of Samaritans in hopes of finding her daughter, Lola Daviet. A detailed social media post read:

“Alert abduction of our daughter Lola seen last time at 15:20 in the company of a girl we don't know in our residence. She got white jeans on. A white sweater with a hood. As well as his grey backpack. Please help us find her.”

According to the New York Post, witnesses revealed that the homeless woman, described as unsteady, exited the building 30 minutes after the surveillance video captured her entering it beside Lola. The witness added that the suspect was carrying a suitcase when she left the building.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Saturday while out with her sister. Police said a 43-year-old man was also arrested and charged with aiding the woman.

Police are yet to determine the motive behind the gruesome murder committed by a homeless woman with psychiatric issues.

