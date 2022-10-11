Where was Chloe Campbell found? Police bring home Colorado teen after 10 days of disappearance

Ten days after disappearing following a high school football game, Boulder native Chloe Campbell was found on Monday, October 10, Boulder police said in a press release.

With the assistance of state and federal agencies, the Boulder Police Department found the missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell at a home in Thornton, located approximately 30 minutes from Boulder.

Police refused to disclose any additional details on the case as this is an active investigation. They also cited the teen's age as a deterrent towards releasing sensitive details about the case. However, authorities did confirm that Chloe Campbell was found at about 5 pm on Monday.

Michael Abeyta @AbeytaCBS4 14 year old Chloe Campbell from Boulder has been found in Thornton. #chloeCampbell 14 year old Chloe Campbell from Boulder has been found in Thornton. #chloeCampbell

She was then taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before being reunited with her parents. The police added that they considered her to be a runaway.

“She has been brought to a hospital for medical evaluation, and her parents have been notified. Police will ensure the teen and her family receive appropriate social services support.”

Everything you need to know about Chloe Campbell's disappearance

Chloe Campbell was reported missing on October 1 by her parents after she failed to return home from a football game on September 30. Following her disappearance, the seemingly distressed parents launched a search for their missing daughter by hanging flyers seeking any information on the teen in their neighborhood.

Witnesses said that Chloe was last seen with two sketchy men at the game. Boulder police did not raise an amber alert for the missing teen, citing the absence of adequate evidence pointing towards an abduction. During their investigation into the missing teen, officials remained resolute that this was a runaway case.

In the ensuing days after her disappearance, the parents received a disturbing picture of their daughter, where she reportedly looked unwell and injured. Police then launched a nationwide search for the teenager on October 8 and sought the public's help in bringing her home.

Chloe TCR 🤍 @Chloe_TCR Chloe Campbell is missing from #Boulder #Colorado . She was last seen at a football game. No one in her family has spoken to her, but friends have received messages they think are from her saying she’s in Arizona with “family.” Problem is, Chloe doesn’t have any family there. Chloe Campbell is missing from #Boulder #Colorado. She was last seen at a football game. No one in her family has spoken to her, but friends have received messages they think are from her saying she’s in Arizona with “family.” Problem is, Chloe doesn’t have any family there. https://t.co/IoVVDPdwWO

During her disappearance, the police had amassed enough evidence from sporadic sightings of the teen and messages from social media to believe that Campbell was alive and well.

In a press release, the police maintained that Chloe ran away from home. However, the police appeared reluctant to disclose her activities after she was separated from her parents.

They said:

“While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family. Some details are being withheld at this time to allow for a thorough investigation.”

Boulder Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said police have no evidence to believe that Chloe was harmed or held against her will. In a statement, he added that investigation “was consistent with known best practices for runaway children,” and the department was relieved that Chloe was found and returned to her parents.

