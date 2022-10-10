What happened to Chloe Campbell? Search for Colorado teen intensifies as parents receive a disturbing photo

Boulder Police have intensified their search for Chloe Campbell, who has been missing for nearly nine days. The 14-year-old teenager was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, September 30, police said in a press release.

According to officials investigating the case, Chloe Campbell was seen talking to two unknown middle-aged men before she failed to return home that evening.

The police said they believe the missing teen is “a runaway but could be in danger.” They also sought out the public’s assistance to find Chloe.

According to multiple reports, Chloe's parents began their search soon after she failed to return home from the football game. CBS News reported that the missing teenager’s parents started hanging posters around town seeking any information on their daughter.

Chloe TCR 🤍 @Chloe_TCR Chloe Campbell is missing from #Boulder #Colorado . She was last seen at a football game. No one in her family has spoken to her, but friends have received messages they think are from her saying she’s in Arizona with “family.” Problem is, Chloe doesn’t have any family there. Chloe Campbell is missing from #Boulder #Colorado. She was last seen at a football game. No one in her family has spoken to her, but friends have received messages they think are from her saying she’s in Arizona with “family.” Problem is, Chloe doesn’t have any family there. https://t.co/IoVVDPdwWO

Chloe's dad, David Campbell, told Fox News affiliate KDVR that while scouring the town for their missing daughter, they discovered that she was seen at Boulder High School during lunch hour with two men, and sometime later, they were spotted at a football game.

The two men were described as “sketchy and too old to be high school students.”

Chloe Campbell's parents received an image of their daughter looking "injured and unwell"

Angeline Hartmann @AngelineDC #ChloeCampbell Chloe was last seen at a football game in Boulder, Colorado. Her family: Friends say she may be with men, or older boys, who could be involved with drug dealing and who may have violent criminal records. Chloe is vulnerable and is critically at-risk. #missing Chloe was last seen at a football game in Boulder, Colorado. Her family: Friends say she may be with men, or older boys, who could be involved with drug dealing and who may have violent criminal records. Chloe is vulnerable and is critically at-risk. #missing #ChloeCampbell https://t.co/ikNP8moKbK

The parents told CBS News that they had been sent a "disturbing" image of their daughter from an anonymous number. David Campbell mentioned to the publication that his daughter seemed "injured and unwell" in the picture.

Chloe's friends also received messages that mentioned that the teen was safe in Arizona. However, the family does not believe that the messages were sent by their daughter.

In a statement to KDVR, David Campbell said:

“We have gotten tips from various parties claiming that she is in Arizona and that she’s, quote, safe and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona. We want to make it clear that we do not have family in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us.”

In a press release, police stated that they could not confirm whether the messages were indeed sent by the teenager. The statement read:

"Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a 'family' in Arizona and does not want to return home, but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true."

Michael Abeyta @AbeytaCBS4 A 14 year old Boulder HS student has been missing since September 30th. Chloe Campbell was last seen on the Boulder Creek trail with two older men behind the school leaving the BHS football game. Hear from her parents at 10 A 14 year old Boulder HS student has been missing since September 30th. Chloe Campbell was last seen on the Boulder Creek trail with two older men behind the school leaving the BHS football game. Hear from her parents at 10 https://t.co/56CtPSjyJL

The family told the outlet that the officials' initial response to reports of their missing daughter frustrated them.

Boulder police dismissed their concerns as they believed this was merely a runaway case. However, after the relentless search for Chloe Campbell was amplified on social media and by other publications, Boulder Police released a statement seeking information on the case.

David Campbell said:

“The pushback that we got from both Boulder high and Boulder police saying, 'hey it’s no big deal she’s just a runaway,' was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating.”

While the police appear concerned about the teenager’s safety, they said the case does not meet their requirements for an amber alert to be issued.

