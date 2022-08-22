Where was Kiely Rodni last seen? Divers find a body during search for missing teen

On August 22, California authorities announced that divers found a body near the reservoir where missing teenager Kiely Rodni was last seen.

As per Fox News, Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party at Truckee National Park on August 6, was reported missing earlier this month.

ursula @ursula11393069 @AwarenessTCS

Prayers and a big hug go out to her parents and all who love her.

Thanks to all those who helped search for Kiely. @PlacerSheriff I’m so heartbroken for Kiely and her family. I’ve been praying for her safe return.Prayers and a big hug go out to her parents and all who love her.Thanks to all those who helped search for Kiely. @AwarenessTCS @PlacerSheriff I’m so heartbroken for Kiely and her family. I’ve been praying for her safe return. Prayers and a big hug go out to her parents and all who love her. 😢❤️🙏Thanks to all those who helped search for Kiely.

While several police dive teams searched the reservoir where she is suspected to have been found, a group of Oregon divers discovered a car in the reservoir last week. Upon closer inspection, they discovered what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle, though it has not yet been confirmed who they belonged to.

Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, said that investigators were trying to determine whether the vehicle was the one Rodni drove.

The search for Kiely Rodni

In an interview with the New York Post, members of the diving team described the process of discovering the body. Diver Nick Rinn explained that the team discovered the sunken vehicle through the use of sonar technology.

Rose @901Lulu I am so sad to hear this news.

Kiely Rodni had her whole life ahead of her. She was on her way to do great things. The world won’t be the same without this angel. Fly high sweet girl. Rest In Peace. 🤍🕊🦋 I am so sad to hear this news. Kiely Rodni had her whole life ahead of her. She was on her way to do great things. The world won’t be the same without this angel. Fly high sweet girl. Rest In Peace. 🤍🕊🦋 https://t.co/bRSbsnFb2X

He said:

“I went down and did my inspection. I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle.”

He continued:

“Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there.”

Another diver, Josh Cantu, explained that while authorities had searched the same area before, the circumstances were different for the independent team as California State authorities and Truckee Police had sent diving teams to the lake while water levels were still far higher.

Rose @901Lulu Kiely Rodni has been found deceased. Her car was in the water. Adventures With Purpose found her. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. 🥺 #KielyRodni Kiely Rodni has been found deceased. Her car was in the water. Adventures With Purpose found her. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. 🥺 #KielyRodni https://t.co/6XG3rJftj4

He said:

“Now the water has receded and we’re seeing the vehicle went farther into the water than maybe [police] thought.”

He continued:

“When a vehicle goes in the water, it has air trapped in it for a while so it will float for a little ways before it fills with water and sinks.”

As of now, the case is under investigation. Authorities have determined that Kiely Rodni attended a party with over 100 people at the Prosser Family Camping ground. TMZ reported that drugs were available at the event.

The victim's family has been relatively quiet in light of the recent discovery. In their final statement, they had announced that they would be stepping away from the media.

They said:

"As we remind one another to breath deep and focus on our own self-care, we find ourselves needing a private and quiet space to begin healing and secure our footing before stepping into tomorrow."

Rose @901Lulu



Authorities do not believe these cases are related. Please share! #MissingPerson This couple is missing from the same general area as Kiely Rodni. They have been missing since August 6th.Authorities do not believe these cases are related. Please share! #MissingAlert This couple is missing from the same general area as Kiely Rodni. They have been missing since August 6th. Authorities do not believe these cases are related. Please share! #MissingAlert #MissingPerson https://t.co/5Yqd8GIM3k

In an official press release, California authorities said that as they suspected Kiely Rodni may have been abducted, they had interviewed several predators in the area. However, if the body is confirmed to be hers, the case may come to an end.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava