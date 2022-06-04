What happened to Susan Poole? Case explored as skeletal remains of missing teen is found after 50 years

Susan Poole disappeared nearly 50 years ago. Since there was no proper way to identify her remains at the time, she remained missing. Now, with the help of advanced DNA technology, detectives have successfully identified human remains found in 1974 as Poole. It is believed that she may have been murdered by a police officer, who was also a serial killer. 15-year-old Susan Poole was reported missing by her family just before Christmas in 1972.

Addressing a conference on Thursday, June 2, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Detective William Springer said that Poole was a high school dropout who lived with her family in a trailer park near Fort Lauderdale and, on other occasions, at her friend's apartment. Springer stated that nobody was aware of Poole's whereabouts.

Then, in 1974, sheriff's deputies were called to a secluded location in Palm Beach County where human remains were found:

"She was tied up in mangroves with wire to a tree. She was skeletal remains, totally nothing left of her except bones."

Poole was found tied up in mangroves in an area known as Burnt Bridges on A1A, in 1974.



The early 70s made it tough to solve crimes, and if any dead body was completely unrecognizable, dental records were used to identify the victim. However, science and technology have come a long way since then. In this case, investigators submitted DNA to a national missing persons database seven years ago. However, nothing came out of it.

Then, in late 2021, scientists at Othram lab used genealogy technology on the human remains. The test successfully identified the remains as Susan Poole's. The company also submitted the names of the victim's mother and siblings. Springer said the DNA sample from Poole's mother was a match for the remains.

Once the body was identified, Springer stated that his next step was to find evidence that linked serial killer Gerard Schaefer to Poole's death. A cop by profession, Schaefer was a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office at the time of Poole's disappearance.

Schaefer was accused of the brutal murder of two teenagers, aged 16 and 17. Their mutilated and decapitated remains were found in April 1973 in Martin County.

Given the similarities between Susan Poole and the other two victims, Springer believes, Schaefer might have murdered Poole. Although Schaefer was convicted of two murders, he is suspected of killing over a dozen people.

Investigators are hoping to speak to Poole's friends so that they can connect the dots that lead them to the answer. Authorities are keen to know if Poole hitchhiked or if she confided in them about any kind of relationship she had with Schaefer.

Speaking about how the family felt, Springer said:

"The family was happy to know what happened. It's been a long time waiting to see what happened to their sister."

Detectives have requested anyone with information to contact Springer. They can also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

