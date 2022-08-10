“I knew something was wrong”: Missing teen Kiely Rodni’s mom shares last text message with daughter

The mother of Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old California high school student who disappeared on Saturday, has shared the final text messages her daughter sent her.
In an interview with ABC, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman shared her final conversation with her daughter. While the exchange was innocuous, with Rodni-Nieman telling Kiely to come home safely from a party, the mother revealed that the morning after, she felt uncomfortable as she realized her daughter had not returned.
Moreover, Kiely Rodni was not answering any calls or text messages. She was last seen by the party attendees at 12:30 am.
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said:
"I called her and sent her texts, too, and she didn't answer. That's when I knew something was wrong."
The case is currently under investigation. The Placer County Sheriff's Department has announced that it is treating the disappearance as an abduction, as the teenager's vehicle, a 2013 Honda CRV, has not been located.
What we know about the disappearance of Kiely Rodni
As per People News, Kiely Rodni disappeared after attending a party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. The party attracted over 100 attendees.
In her final texts to her mother, Kiely Rodni said she would leave the party in 45 minutes. In the ABC interview, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said:
"I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'OK, mom, I love you, too. (Kiely) never came home.
She added:
It was already so out of character (that she didn't respond)
As per Angela Musallam, a public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, cell phone records indicate that the teenager's phone died.
Musallam said:
"(Her cellphone) became virtually untraceable shortly after."
Records also indicate that Rodni's credit card has not been used since she disappeared.
As per Insider Edition, Rodni's friend Sami Smith was the last person to see the missing teen before she disappeared.
Smith said:
“The last time I saw Kiely was around 12:25 in the morning of the party. I was leaving and I gave her a hug, telling her I loved her and goodbye, for her to get home safe, or be safe."
In a separate interview, she told ABC:
"She was having a fun time at a party, just being a teenager."
She continued:
"Everything she drank, I drank out of, and there was nothing that seemed off about her. I never expected this to happen ever. Nobody in this town did."
Smith said that she believed Kiely was most likely the victim of a kidnapping.