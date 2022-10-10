WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing as Ohio stadium shooting during high school football game leaves three wounded

On Friday, October 7, 2022, a high school football game in Ohio came to an abrupt halt when gunshots rang outside the stadium. The game, which was being televised, cut to a commercial break after the shots were heard.

According to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters, at least three people were injured in the shooting outside Whitmer High School Stadium, including a student from Whitmer High School and two adults.

The exact moment the shots rang out was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on the internet. Witnesses claimed that at least twelve gunshots were fired outside the stadium. In the video, the two high school teams can be seen playing, and the game only stops when the crowd present inside the stadium freaks out and starts to scatter in different directions. As the footballers start to run away amidst the ensuing chaos, the broadcaster can be heard quickly announcing:

"We're going to break."

Despite reports claiming that two people had been taken into custody in connection with Friday's shooting, police stated on Saturday that no arrests had been made yet. The investigation is still ongoing. Regarding the surveillance video and other videos of the shooting that were filmed by witnesses, police said:

"[It] has already been helpful in identifying the potential target."

What happened outside the Ohio stadium on Friday? Police stated that investigations are still ongoing

Around 9:30 pm on Friday, a high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic High School and Whitmer High school was interrupted when gunfire erupted outside the Ohio stadium. While three people were wounded in the shooting, police have assured the victims, who sustained minor injuries, are expected to recover fully.

In a joint statement, Police Chief George Kral, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Washington Local School Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said:

"Last night was a terrible and traumatic event. Thankfully ... all three victims sustained only minor injuries, and they will all be OK."

Videos from the televised game have since gone viral. However, no arrests have been made yet. According to Toledo Blade, witnesses informed the police about two people covered in black ski masks firing shots at a vehicle outside the stadium in Ohio before speeding away. The media outlet further reported that the game was stopped with less than seven minutes remaining.

Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters said:

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic."

The Ohio school has canceled all junior varsity and freshman football games that were scheduled for Saturday following the shooting.

