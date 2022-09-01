WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Ohio officers fatally shooting Donovan Lewis moments after opening door

On Tuesday, August 31, 2022, the Columbus Police Department released the bodycam footage of the death of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old who was controversially shot by officers because they had mistaken his vape pen for a firearm.

The Daily Beast reported that the shooting took place at 2.28 am. Authorities were attempting to serve Donovan Lewis a felony warrant on the charges of domestic violence, assault, and improperly handling a firearm.

Trigger warning: The following video contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video depicts officers shooting Lewis as soon as they enter the room. The victim, who had one arm raised when he was shot, was handcuffed while still wounded. Authorities accused him of resisting, only providing medical aid and CPR later on.

Within an hour, Donovan Lewis died of his wounds at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center. No firearms were found at the scene of the shooting.

Responses to the death of Donovan Lewis

The New York Post reported that in response to Donovan Lewis' death, the Columbus Division of Police has requested a State Agency to investigate whether or not the shooting was legitimate.

Elaine Bryant, the Columbus Chief of Police, played the footage at a News conference on Tuesday in response to the controversy surrounding the shooting. She implied that the vape pen may have potentially been mistaken for a firearm by officers, though this has not been confirmed yet. Bryant said:

“There was, like, a vape pen that was found on the bed right next to him. Donovan Lewis lost his life. As a parent, you know, I sympathize and I grieve with his mother."

She continued:

“I grieve with our community but we’re gonna allow this investigation to take place.”

The Chief also added that Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year police veteran believed to have fired the fatal shots, has been suspended while the investigation into the shooting is being carried out.

Bryant said the department was fully committed to holding officers accountable in case they did not follow protocol. She said:

"We’re committed to full transparency, to sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able to do so—and we’re committed to holding officers accountable if there was any wrongdoing."

Columbus attorney Rex Elliott, who is representing Lewis' family, has condemned the authorities for the way they handled the incident. Elliot said:

“(Lewis was a) son, grandson, brother, and friend. As a result of this entirely reckless behavior by a Columbus Police Officer, a family is left to grieve the loss of such a young soul."

He continued:

“Frame by frame, the video reveals the truth—three white officers accompanied by an aggressive K9 dog shot an unarmed 20-year-old... as he sat up in his bed in compliance with police commands.”

The case remains under investigation as of yet.

Edited by Priya Majumdar