 Jayland Walker shooting: Bodycam video sparks major protests across Ohio 

This Sunday, after authorities released footage of the shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, the proliferation of the video across social media platforms sparked protests in the city.
On Monday, 27 July, Jayland Walker was stopped by authorities in Akron, Ohio over a traffic violation. Walker drove away from the police, beginning a chase. The chase ended when Walker left his vehicle and officers gunned him down, citing that they believed Walker was armed with a pistol and had fired a shot at them.
Walker was found without a weapon on his person, though a pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the seat of his car. According to CNN, autopsies revealed that he had suffered over 60 bullet wounds in the fatal encounter. The Akron Police Department released an official statement outlining their account of the event.
"The man abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot, while continuing to run and police officers fired at him as they believed he was armed and a deadly threat."
Activists protesting the killing have called the incident an example of police brutality and institutionalized racism. Marca reported that in light of the incident, Mayor Dan Horrigan canceled the Independence Day celebratory programs scheduled for Monday.
The public responds to the death of Jayland Walker
On Sunday night, after footage of the killing was released, protesters gathered around the Akron Justice Center at 6 p.m.
Fox reported that police responded to sporadic incidents of violence in an otherwise peaceful protest. Footage reveals officers in riot gear confronting protesters, allegedly in response to a dumpster fire that broke out during the demonstration.
In the footage, protesters condemn the police for the killing of Jayland Walker.
They can be heard saying:
"Justice for Jayland."
Another shouts:
"Black Lives Matter."
According to the New York Post, in a separate incident, police officers threw tear gas in order to disperse a group of protesters in response to someone knocking over barricades at the Akron Justice Center.
In response to the shooting, Akron NAACP President Judi Hill spoke out against the recurring issue of African Americans being disproportionately targeted in police brutality cases.
Hill said:
"We are done dying. We will not rest until there is full accountability and prosecution for this senseless murder."
She continued:
" This seething hatred, fear, and hunting down of Black men in our communities at the hands of police must end."
NAACP President Derrick Johnson also spoke out against the police department.
He said:
"The death of Jayland Walker was murder. Point blank."
The death of Jayland Walker is currently being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.