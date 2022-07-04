 Jayland Walker shooting: Bodycam video sparks major protests across Ohio 

This Sunday, after authorities released footage of the shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, the proliferation of the video across social media platforms sparked protests in the city.

On Monday, 27 July, Jayland Walker was stopped by authorities in Akron, Ohio over a traffic violation. Walker drove away from the police, beginning a chase. The chase ended when Walker left his vehicle and officers gunned him down, citing that they believed Walker was armed with a pistol and had fired a shot at them.

Nina Turner @ninaturner Warning: GRAPHIC



Akron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.



Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.



The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. Warning: GRAPHICAkron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. ⚠️Warning: GRAPHICAkron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. https://t.co/owMmoSwFCi

Walker was found without a weapon on his person, though a pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the seat of his car. According to CNN, autopsies revealed that he had suffered over 60 bullet wounds in the fatal encounter. The Akron Police Department released an official statement outlining their account of the event.

"The man abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot, while continuing to run and police officers fired at him as they believed he was armed and a deadly threat."

Jemele Hill @jemelehill The detail I can’t get over is that they still handcuffed #JaylandWalker ’s body after filling it with 60 bullets. The cruelty and complete inhumanity. The detail I can’t get over is that they still handcuffed #JaylandWalker’s body after filling it with 60 bullets. The cruelty and complete inhumanity.

Activists protesting the killing have called the incident an example of police brutality and institutionalized racism. Marca reported that in light of the incident, Mayor Dan Horrigan canceled the Independence Day celebratory programs scheduled for Monday.

The public responds to the death of Jayland Walker

On Sunday night, after footage of the killing was released, protesters gathered around the Akron Justice Center at 6 p.m.

My’Aire Marketing 💕✨ @Namaslay__ PROTEST FOR JAYLAND WALKER 10AM IN FRONT OF THE AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT PROTEST FOR JAYLAND WALKER 10AM IN FRONT OF THE AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/yzccxjq48e

Fox reported that police responded to sporadic incidents of violence in an otherwise peaceful protest. Footage reveals officers in riot gear confronting protesters, allegedly in response to a dumpster fire that broke out during the demonstration.

In the footage, protesters condemn the police for the killing of Jayland Walker.

They can be heard saying:

"Justice for Jayland."

Another shouts:

"Black Lives Matter."

Comrade Ohio @ComradeOhio

Come downtown yall. We need more people

Frontlines Justice For Jayland Walker #JusticeForJayland #JaylandWalker Akron Ohio. we're outside. Abolish APD. They are flying blue line flag.Come downtown yall. We need more peopleFrontlines Justice For Jayland Walker #JusticeForJayland #JaylandWalker Akron Ohio. we're outside. Abolish APD. They are flying blue line flag.Come downtown yall. We need more people Frontlines https://t.co/HDYl0tRysH

According to the New York Post, in a separate incident, police officers threw tear gas in order to disperse a group of protesters in response to someone knocking over barricades at the Akron Justice Center.

In response to the shooting, Akron NAACP President Judi Hill spoke out against the recurring issue of African Americans being disproportionately targeted in police brutality cases.

Hill said:

"We are done dying. We will not rest until there is full accountability and prosecution for this senseless murder."

She continued:

" This seething hatred, fear, and hunting down of Black men in our communities at the hands of police must end."

Serve The People Akron @STPAkron



The family is holding a protest this morning at 10AM in front of the injustice center! Be there! 🏿 🏾 🏽 JUSTICE FIR JAYLAND WALKER! MURDERED BY THE @Akron_Police The family is holding a protest this morning at 10AM in front of the injustice center! Be there! JUSTICE FIR JAYLAND WALKER! MURDERED BY THE @Akron_Police !The family is holding a protest this morning at 10AM in front of the injustice center! Be there! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 https://t.co/GrJOQCmWiT

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also spoke out against the police department.

He said:

"The death of Jayland Walker was murder. Point blank."

The death of Jayland Walker is currently being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far