"Senseless act of violence": Monroe police condemns shooting as father and infant son are gunned down in North Carolina home

Authorities are investigating the twin murders of Darion McClendon and his 4-month-old son in Monroe, North Carolina. Bryan Gilliard, Police chief of Monroe, North Carolina, made an official statement about the killing to the Press.

He said:

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence. We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. If anyone has any information, please come forward. We need people in the community to help in this process.”

Officers reported that 25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were gunned down on their porch in Morrow Avenue on Sunday night. McClendon leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

North Carolina double homicide explored

The suspects remain at large, and Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard has stated that police are offering up to $5000 for information relating to the case. Darion’s sister, Jasmin McClendon, said they were cooking outside the house when a gunman entered the premises and fired, killing Darion and his infant son.

Jasmine said:

"We were inside and heard the shots," she said. "Shania (Da'mari's mom) was like, 'Grab the baby, grab the baby,' and then they all fell, and they were still shooting, and the baby had blood all over him."

She added:

“My nephew, he is a baby. He didn’t even know how to do anything for himself.”

WSOC-TV reported that two other children, aged 9 and 11, were also present during the time of the attack. However, no injuries have been reported concerning either of them.

In an interview with Channel 9, Jasmine explained that the family was devastated.

“That was my best friend, that was my dog. We have the same daddy that we just lost a few years ago, so that’s the only thing I have left of him. And now it’s just me and my two other sisters.”

Another family member claimed the murder was senseless. She said:

“They’re just shooting people just to shoot people. This man was cooking on a grill for his family, this man was having a good time with his family, and this is what happened.”

When officers arrived at the scene, Darion McClendon and his son were already dead.

A longtime North Carolina resident, David Johnson, reported that around the time of the shooting, along with a neighbor, he had been speaking to an officer. During the conversation, Johnson overheard the announcement of the double homicide on the officer’s two-way radio.

Johnson said of the harrowing experience:

“When me and the neighbor heard that, we stepped back. The officer couldn’t reveal no information but it broke his heart too. He stepped back. He took a pause from the convo and he stepped back.”

A neighbor told Channel 9 that during the investigation into the shooting, North Carolina authorities restricted civilians from entering the entire block. The house as well as the cars surrounding it were riddled with bullet holes.

As of now, authorities have not yet been able to determine the suspects or potential motivations behind the crime.

