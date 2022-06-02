Warren Clinic shooting: Officers say attack on Tulsa hospital was 'deliberate' as gunman allegedly kills himself

With the ongoing series of murders, another mass shooting has taken place in Tulsa hospital. A gunman carrying an assault rifle and a handgun opened fire on Wednesday, killing four people inside the Natalie Medical Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

As per the Tulsa Police Department, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgeish told sources,

"The attack on Tulsa Hospital was 'deliberate' as the gunman later died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The officer arrived at the Natalie Medical Building around 5:50 pm. Dalglish added that after receiving reports of active shooters, he heard gunshots inside the building and headed upstairs.

The Deputy Chief said:

"The scene is fairly limited to one section of that floor, on the second floor, the suspect had one rifle and one handgun with him. It appears both weapons, at one point or another were fired."

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said earlier Wednesday that investigators had to evacuate "several floors" of the building. He told CNN:

"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundres of people trying to get out of the building."

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden, who has denounced gun violence in the United States, was briefed on the Oklahoma shooting at the Tulsa hospital building.

The shooting came less than a week after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing nineteen children and two instructors.

Tulsa officials have described the mass shooting as "catastrophic scene"

Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg told The Associated Press that law enforcement have recounted the "catastrophic scene" inside the Oklahoma medical complex that became the site of a deadly mass shooting on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that police and health officials were not yet ready to determine the gunshot fatalities inside the building that houses an outpatient surgical clinic and a breast cancer surgical centre. The hospital locked down its campus after the incident.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish of the Tulsa Police Department claimed on Wednesday evening that the suspect was a male between the ages of 35 and 40. The mass shooting was limited to one portion of the second level. It was unclear whether the gunman was a patient, he added.

Dalgleish went on to say that the police responded within a span of three minutes and it took cops about five minutes to engage and neutralize the shooter from the time the report was received.

Cliff Robertson, the CEO of St. Francis Health System, was quoted saying this a few hours after the incident,

"There are over 1000 people that are part of the St. Francis Health System that every day commit their lives to taking care of people in need. This senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act is not going to change that."

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden would support a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, but,

"He does not accept a ban on sales of all handguns."

Jean-Pierre went on to say,

"Congress needs to act so we can have federal legislation on the books, so we can stop this endemic we're seeing across the country."

According to FBI data, more than 45,000 individuals were killed in gun violence in the United States last year, up from 43,671 in 2020 and 39,581 in 2019.

